Recruiting Rundown: Sept. 23, 2021

The home game against Rutgers isn't shaping up to be a huge recruiting weekend but a few prospects are still expected to make their way to Ann Arbor. Combine that with prospects trimming lists, recapping their visits and competing for their high school teams, and there's plenty to talk about.

Damani Dent pushes back decision date

Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker safety Damani Dent officially visited Michigan for the Washington game and left very high on the Wolverines. Originally he was supposed to commit on Oct. 10, which put U-M in a great spot, but he has now decided to push that commitment date back.

Michigan is still at or near the top of his list but interest from schools like Oregon, Florida and even Alabama have him pumping the brakes a bit. He doesn't have a stacked off list just yet, but it feels like more could be coming. Michigan is still poised to land him, but shake ups could be on the way.

Dillon Tatum prepares to commit

For a long time, it looked like West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Dillon Tatum would end up at Michigan. Now, it looks like he's going to end up at Michigan State. Iowa is also in the mix and should be viewed as the dark horse for his services. Tatum will make his decision in a little less than a week.

Target commits elsewhere

Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany cornerback Ephesians Prysock became a serious Michigan target over the last couple of months and jumped into his top group a week ago. A couple of days later, however, he committed to USC.

Even though he just pledged to the Trojans, he, along with every other prospect committed to USC, is obviously on watch with no head coach to speak of. Prysock checks in at 6-3, 170 pounds and was considering U-M along with Tennessee, Oregon and UCLA before pulling the trigger for USC.

A couple of noteworthy visitors

Michigan is obviously hosting Rutgers this weekend, which gives the staff another opportunity to bring some recruits to town. This weekend won't be anything compared to the Maize Out against Washington, but a couple of prospects need to be monitored closely.

Madison (Ala.) Madison Academy athlete Deuce Spurlock will be in Ann Arbor for an official visit and it could result in a commitment. The 6-2, 200-pounder has been an up-and-down target for the Wolverines, but him being in town this weekend indicates that he's back on the upswing with U-M.

Michigan also could host Inglewood (Calif.) High quarterback Justyn Martin, who recently decommitted from Cal. The 6-4, 210-pounder told Sports Illustrated director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. that an official to Michigan this weekend is possible, but not certain. A trip to Arizona State might be coming together as we speak. The talented signal caller is considering UCLA and Ole Miss along with Michigan and ASU, and seems to be favoring the Bruins and Rebels the most at this time.

This development is obviously an interesting one since U-M already has a commitment in place from a 2022 quarterback in Jayden Denegal. The 6-4, 215-pound signal caller from Apple Valley (Calif.) High has been committed to Michigan since late-June, but it's clear he was never U-M's top target. He came to Ann Arbor to visit, worked out for the coaches, picked up an offer and committed on the spot. That's not typically how it goes with top targets at the QB position, so it's not surprising that Michigan is still on the prowl. Now that Martin is back on the market, look for things to heat up there especially if Martin makes it in for an OV this weekend.