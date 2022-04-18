Skip to main content

Michigan Offers Top 2024 Wide Receiver In The Country

Michigan is looking to capitalize on its success during the 2021 season while out on the recruiting trail.

Michigan had a phenomenal season in 2021 and is attempting to use that momentum on the recruiting trail. It hasn't resulted in the hottest start in the world with the 2023 group — Michigan currently has the No. 5 class in the Big Ten — but that hasn't stopped the coaching staff from targeting elite prospects across all classes, as evidenced by last night's latest offer.

Michigan is now in the mix for Temple (Texas) Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson. The 6-0, 186-pounder is widely regarded as a five-star prospect and is even the No. 1 wide receiver in the country according to On3.

Hudson is nearing 20 offers and already holds tenders from powerhouse programs like LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M along with Texas Tech, who might actually be leading for him at this stage of his recruitment.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a sophomore, Hudson played in nine games and caught 45 balls for 851 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He's obviously not the biggest receiver in the world but he's well put together, extremely shifty and quick in the open field and shows an ability to go up and get a jump ball even at 6-feet tall. He's a natural hands catcher and also appears to have elite strength and balance for a 185-pounder.

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan Offers Top 2024 Wide Receiver In The Country

By Brandon Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18104048
Basketball

Former Wolverine Helps Make NBA Playoff History

By Christopher Breiler17 hours ago
michigan banner
Football

Two Former Michigan RBs Make Top 100 All Time

By Brandon BrownApr 16, 2022
michigan football helmet
Football

Michigan Football: New Rivalry Trophy Revealed?

By Christopher BreilerApr 16, 2022
Michigan helmet
Football

Michigan Loses Defensive Player To Transfer Portal

By Brandon BrownApr 15, 2022
michigan football stadium the big house maize out american flag
Football

Michigan Slightly Disrespected In Early Preseason Rankings

By Brandon BrownApr 14, 2022
michigan stadium
Football

He's One Of The Top U-M Athletes You've Never Heard Of

By Christopher BreilerApr 14, 2022
juwan howard denard robinson
Football

Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson's Future, Denard Robinson Debate, Michigan Football

By Brandon BrownApr 13, 2022