Michigan Offers Top 2024 Wide Receiver In The Country

Michigan is looking to capitalize on its success during the 2021 season while out on the recruiting trail.

Michigan had a phenomenal season in 2021 and is attempting to use that momentum on the recruiting trail. It hasn't resulted in the hottest start in the world with the 2023 group — Michigan currently has the No. 5 class in the Big Ten — but that hasn't stopped the coaching staff from targeting elite prospects across all classes, as evidenced by last night's latest offer.

Michigan is now in the mix for Temple (Texas) Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson. The 6-0, 186-pounder is widely regarded as a five-star prospect and is even the No. 1 wide receiver in the country according to On3.

Hudson is nearing 20 offers and already holds tenders from powerhouse programs like LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M along with Texas Tech, who might actually be leading for him at this stage of his recruitment.

As a sophomore, Hudson played in nine games and caught 45 balls for 851 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He's obviously not the biggest receiver in the world but he's well put together, extremely shifty and quick in the open field and shows an ability to go up and get a jump ball even at 6-feet tall. He's a natural hands catcher and also appears to have elite strength and balance for a 185-pounder.