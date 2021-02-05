BREAKING: Michigan Lands Long, Athletic 2022 Defensive Back

Not long after putting a bow on the 2021 class, Michigan went back to the well and landed a coveted prospect from the 2022 class.

After signing three must-get defensive linemen on Wednesday to wrap up the 2021 class, the Michigan staff got back to it and have now added another member to its 2022 class. Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson safety Taylor Groves announced via Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

Groves shines on both sides of the ball for his East Robertson squad and at 6-2, 175 pounds, definitely looks like a versatile athlete out there on the field. He's an exceptional wide receiver with great long speed and strong ball skills and also shows solid instincts as a defender, whether it be at cornerback or safety.

Groves is commit No. 5 for the Wolverines in 2022 as he joins offensive tackle Connor Jones, defensive end Davonte Miles, tight end Marlin Klein and defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren. Groves boasts more than 25 offers and was considering LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Virginia Tech most seriously before pledging to the Wolverines.