Michigan Football: Wolverines reportedly leading for elite 2027 QB
The Michigan Wolverines are coming off of a huge recruiting weekend where some of the top prospects descended upon Ann Arbor. One of those recruits was four-star QB Keegan Croucher, who's considered to be the No. 8 overall QB recruit in the nation for the 2027 class. On Tuesday, On3 reported that Croucher's visit to Ann Arbor went so well that the Wolverines are now actually leading in his recruitment.
At 6-3, 185 pounds, Croucher currently holds nine offers from some notable programs, including Nebraska, Penn State, Ole Miss, and Michigan.
Michigan is also pusuring 2026 five-star QB Ryder Lyons. During a recent interview, Lyons indicated that Michigan OC Chip Lindsey made it clear they view him as a top priority in the 2026 class. On3 currently has Lyons listed as the No. 4 QB in the nation and No. 1 prospect from the state of California, and he's currently favored to land with USC. But if there's one thing we know about Michigan, it's that they've got NIL capabilities that few others around the country can compete with.
With former five-star QB Bryce Underwood already in the mix, there's no question that the Michigan coaching staff is continuing its effort in making sure the QB situation remains elite in Ann Arbor.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Basketball: Dusty May talks challenges of transfer portal opening during a NCAA Tournament run
Sherrone Moore shares why he wanted to add bigger WRs to the Michigan football offense
Sherrone Moore updates health status of Michigan football S Rod Moore during spring practice
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7