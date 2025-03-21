5-star QB says Michigan has made him a top priority: 'I'm their No. 1 guy'
After landing elite five-star QB Bryce Underwood in the 2025 class, the Wolverines are once again targeting one of the top QBs in the 2026 class.
According to On3, Ryder Lyons is the No. 1 rated prospect from the state of California and the No. 4 QB in the nation. And while he certainly has plenty of big time programs in pursuit, Lyons says that Michigan has made it clear he's their No. 1 priority.
"As soon as Coach [Chip] Lindsey got the job, he made it clear that I'm their No. 1 guy," Lyons told On3.
Lindsey is entering his first season with the Wolverines as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, after spending the previous two seasons with North Carolina. Given the fact that he worked with former first-round draft pick Drake Maye, along with the fact that he'll be working with five-star Bryce Underwood, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that Lyons is intrigued with what's happening in Ann Arbor.
And while Michigan has made the five-star QB a top priority, On3 still views USC as a heavy favorite in this one - giving the Trojans a 97.8 percent chance in their prediction. But as we all know, today's world of recruiting isn't as simple as picking a school that may be close to home. Staff, scheme, playing time, and NIL now play a significant role in the decision making process for elite recruits.
If there's one thing we now know about Michigan, it's that they can compete with anyone on the recruiting trail. And if Lyons is truly their top priority in 2026, it's going to be difficult for any other program to beat them out.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media reacts to Michigan basketball escaping UC San Diego in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament
Former Michigan football OC Matt Weiss indicted on 24 counts, including 10 counts of aggravated identity theft
Where Joel Klatt predicts Michigan football players to land in post-free agency mock draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7