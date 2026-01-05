Michigan football loses fourth 2026 signee on Monday

Michigan's 2026 recruiting class has mostly stayed together since the firing of Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines had lost just three players, but a fourth one asked for his release on Monday, and it was granted. Four-star defensive back Andre Clarke announced he was no longer with the program.

The Richmond (VA) prospect is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound defender who could play at either safety or corner at the next level. Clarke was ranked as the No. 213 prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 21 CB, per the Composite.

Clarke committed to Michigan back in late June, and he picked the Wolverines over both SMU and Kentucky, among others.

BREAKING: Four-Star DB Andre Clarke has been released from his signing with Michigan, he tells me for @rivals



“Thank you to the Michigan program for everything”https://t.co/j40Eik6bV7 pic.twitter.com/5I45OeeFd8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Here was the scouting report on Clarke, via 247Sports:

-A potential coverage ace with a longer frame should offer some corner-safety flex as he repped at both spots throughout prep career.



-Probably projects best as a field corner in a man-heavy scheme with his match-and-mirror capabilities as he can hang with most speedsters. Could also settle in as a single-high safety with his range.



-Willing tackler on the perimeter, but needs to add bulk to a rather lean and narrow frame as that should produce more results in run support.



-Can blanket the catch point with his reach and create takeaways with the hands and coordination that he has fostered on the offensive side of the ball while doubling as a wide receiver.



-Young for grade (will start college well before 18th birthday), which suggests that he could undergo a major physical transformation in the coming years.



-Likely going to need some time in the weight room, but is the type of defensive back to bet on given the verified length and athleticism (90 speed, 88 explosion scores).

Clarke isn't the first prospect to leave Ann Arbor

Since the firing of Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines also lost TE Matt Ludwig (Texas Tech), OL Bear McWhorter (Auburn), and WR Brady Marchese (Auburn).

With Kyle Whittingham coming into Ann Arbor, he retained just three position coaches from Moore's regime. Tony Alford, Lou Esposito, and Kerry Coombs were hired under Whittingham, but coaches like LaMar Morgan, Steve Casula, and Grant Newsome, among others, were not retained.

With these prospects building a relationship with their position coaches, it's not overly surprising to see some leave the Wolverines.