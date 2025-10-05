Wolverine Digest

WATCH: Michigan fans erupt when Wolverine legend introduced at Big House

The fans were excited to see the Michigan great back in Ann Arbor

Michigan running back Blake Corum speaks during the national championship celebration at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.
Michigan running back Blake Corum speaks during the national championship celebration at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Saturday was a big day for No. 20 Michigan football on the field while the Wolverines secured a double-digit victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Additionally, with it being Homecoming in Ann Arbor, that brought a slew of alumni to the Big House for the weekend, including Wolverine great and current LA Rams running back Blake Corum.

When Corum was introduced at the Big House in the second half during a TV timeout, the crowd of over 111,000 erupted in cheers as Corum thanked the Michigan faithful while encouraging them to stay loud to help push the team to victory.

Corum finished his four-year Michigan career as the program's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (58), total touchdowns (61) and points scored (366). He amassed 3,737 rushing yards on 674 attempts in a Maize and Blue uniform while helping the program to three-straight Big Ten titles and a national championship in 2023.

The 24-year-old is in his second season with Sean McVay and the Rams, where he has appeared in 22 games and has rushed for 340 yards on 82 carries with a touchdown.

Blake Corum
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) is stopped by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

