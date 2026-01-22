Six Former Michigan Football Players Battling for Super Bowl Spot This Weekend

The NFL conference championship round will take place on Monday. The Denver Broncos will host the New England Patriots for an AFC title, and then the Seattle Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams for an NFC title.

If Michigan fans tune in, they will see former Wolverines competing for a spot in the Super Bowl during both games. There are six — and-a-half — former Wolverines taking the stage this weekend.

New England Patriots

Mike Onwenu

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots' starting right guard will be tasked with going up against one of the best defenses in the NFL this weekend. The Broncos might be without Bo Nix, but Denver has a very good pass rush. However, Onwenu has been as solid as they come.

Starting in every game, Onwenu has allowed just two sacks this season and 23 pressures. He has a 79.0 PFF offensive grade, along with a solid 78.2 pass-blocking grade.

Los Angeles Rams

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Blake Corum

Corum has had a much better season in Year 2 of the NFL. Playing in 388 total snaps, Corum has carried the ball 145 times for 746 yards and has scored six times on the ground. In the postseason, Corum has rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries.

Matt Stafford and Kyren Williams have stolen the show, but Corum could be needed this week against a stingy Seattle defense led by former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Josaiah Stewart

Stewart has had a productive season in a rotational role for the Rams. The second-year edge rusher has played in 444 snaps on defense and recorded 22 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble this season.

Stewart has played in 69 snaps in the Rams' two playoff game.

Josh Wallace

Wallace hasn't seen the field in either playoff game, but did play in 11 games for the Rams this season. Wallace played in 270 snaps for the Rams and tallied 20 tackles and one interception for Los Angeles. According to PFF, the Rams have played Wallace at both safety spots and in the slot.

Seattle Seahawks

David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Olu Oluwatimi

Oluwatimi has played in nine games for Seattle this season, while starting four games at center. According to Pro Football Focus, he has played in 318 snaps in his third year in the NFL. PFF gave Oluwatimi a 59.0 offensive grade this season, and he did see the field in Seattle's game against the 49ers last weekend.

Mike Morris

Morris has played in 173 snaps this season for Seattle in a rotational role — the most of his career. He played in nine snaps last weekend against the 49ers and saw 24 snaps in Week 5 against Tampa, which was the most he had this year. Morris had recorded 21 tackles for Seattle in 2025.

*Zach Charbonnet

This is where the 'half' comes into play. Not only did Charbonnet transfer away from Michigan to UCLA, but he was injured last weekend and will miss the rest of the playoffs. It was a big blow to Seattle. Charbonnet split carries with Kenneth Walker and had 730 rushing yards with 12 rushing scores.