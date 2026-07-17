Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 12 Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng Could Be Wolverines Next Standout LB
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Officially surpassing the halfway point in the Michigan on SI staff ranking of the top 25 most impactful players for the Michigan Wolverines football squad in 2026, No. 12 is another member of the UofM defense, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.
So far, we have released Nos. 13-25, with seven of those coming on the defensive side of the ball. In that mix were two other linebackers, Troy Bowles (No. 18) and Chase Taylor (No. 16).
Owusu-Boateng will be entering his sophomore campaign for the Maize and Blue after seeing the field in seven games as a true freshman in 2025.
Owusu-Boateng 2025 Recap
As mentioned, Owusu-Boateng saw the field in seven games last season, while playing linebacker in five of those appearances.
In total, the Hyattsville, Md. native finished the season with four tackles, including a season-best two tackles against Purdue (Nov. 1, 2025).
He concluded the 2025 season with his first solo tackle against Texas (Dec. 31, 2025).
Why He Is Important to the Wolverines
The Wolverines lost a lot of production at the linebacker position from the 2025 squad.
Last year, the Wolverines' top two tackle leaders were Jimmy Rolder and Ernest Hausmann, both linebackers who are no longer with the program. The Wolverines also lost Cole Sullivan (LB), their fifth-leading tackler, to the transfer portal (Oklahoma).
Now, Michigan will need guys to step up to replace the production of three of their top five 2025 tackle leaders.
With experience under his belt from a season ago, Owusu-Boateng is poised to see an uptick in production and playing time.
New linebacker coach Alex Whittingham talked on the In the Trenches podcast about what he sees out of his guys so far.
“Nate has done a great job of buying into what we’re trying to do,” said Whittingham. “He dealt with some injuries this spring. Got dinged up here and there, but he showed his toughness by playing through it and doing the best that he could. He’s getting more physical each and every day.
2026 Outlook for Owusu-Boateng
In 2026, Owusu-Boateng could be one of the leading tacklers in the LB room and on the team as a whole with so much production to be filled.
Between the group of returning LB’s (Owusu-Boateng, Chase Taylor and Troy Bowles), it isn’t certain who will step up as the leading linebacker, but all three have the potential to do so and will get the opportunity to prove themselves.
See our full top 25 players:
- No. 25 TE Zack Marshall
- No. 24 Edge Carter Meadows
- No. 23 OL Evan Link
- No. 22 WR Salesi Moa
- No. 21 Edge Nate Marshall
- No. 20 OL Nathan Efobi
- No. 19 WR Jaime Ffrench
- No. 18 LB Troy Bowles
- No. 17 RB Savion Hiter
- No. 16 LB Chase Taylor
- No. 15 S Chris Bracy
- No. 14 DT Enow Etta
- No. 13 CB Zeke Berry
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2