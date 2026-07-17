Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 12 Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng Could Be Wolverines Next Standout LB

Officially surpassing the halfway point in the Michigan on SI staff ranking of the top 25 most impactful players for the Michigan Wolverines football squad in 2026, No. 12 is another member of the UofM defense, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.

So far, we have released Nos. 13-25, with seven of those coming on the defensive side of the ball. In that mix were two other linebackers, Troy Bowles (No. 18) and Chase Taylor (No. 16).

Michigan's Derrick Moore, left, celebrates a sack with Troy Bowles during the fourth quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Owusu-Boateng will be entering his sophomore campaign for the Maize and Blue after seeing the field in seven games as a true freshman in 2025.

Owusu-Boateng 2025 Recap

As mentioned, Owusu-Boateng saw the field in seven games last season, while playing linebacker in five of those appearances.

In total, the Hyattsville, Md. native finished the season with four tackles, including a season-best two tackles against Purdue (Nov. 1, 2025).

Team Maize running back Tomas O'Meara (36) runs against Team Blue linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (12) during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He concluded the 2025 season with his first solo tackle against Texas (Dec. 31, 2025).

Why He Is Important to the Wolverines

The Wolverines lost a lot of production at the linebacker position from the 2025 squad.

Last year, the Wolverines' top two tackle leaders were Jimmy Rolder and Ernest Hausmann, both linebackers who are no longer with the program. The Wolverines also lost Cole Sullivan (LB), their fifth-leading tackler, to the transfer portal (Oklahoma).

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates an interception against Washington during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, Michigan will need guys to step up to replace the production of three of their top five 2025 tackle leaders.

With experience under his belt from a season ago, Owusu-Boateng is poised to see an uptick in production and playing time.

New linebacker coach Alex Whittingham talked on the In the Trenches podcast about what he sees out of his guys so far.

Michigan’s LB was one of my worries for the season,



But I think Alex Whittingham has it figured out.



Interested to see Owusu get some reps out there.



pic.twitter.com/GiP53I9STr — Michigan Metal 〽️ (@Metaleka_) April 3, 2026

“Nate has done a great job of buying into what we’re trying to do,” said Whittingham. “He dealt with some injuries this spring. Got dinged up here and there, but he showed his toughness by playing through it and doing the best that he could. He’s getting more physical each and every day.

2026 Outlook for Owusu-Boateng

In 2026, Owusu-Boateng could be one of the leading tacklers in the LB room and on the team as a whole with so much production to be filled.

Between the group of returning LB’s (Owusu-Boateng, Chase Taylor and Troy Bowles), it isn’t certain who will step up as the leading linebacker, but all three have the potential to do so and will get the opportunity to prove themselves.

See our full top 25 players: