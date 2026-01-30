Three Incoming Michigan Transfers Ranked Inside Top-100 Player Rankings

According to 247Sports, Michigan has the No. 17 transfer portal class after signing 16 players for the 2026 season. The Wolverines added several players who are going to be key contributors in Year 1 of Kyle Whittingham — with some being starters.

Recently, CBS Sports compiled a list of the top-100 players who signed from the portal and Michigan had three players listed.

RELATED: Takeaways From Michigan's 2026 Football Schedule Reveal

WR JJ Buchanan - No. 19

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buchanan was listed as a TE at Utah, but once Michigan signed him, the Wolverines had Buchanan listed as a WR. It makes sense. Buchanan lined up as a WR more often and his size and build look like a WR.

During his freshman season at Utah in 2025, Buchanan hauled in 26 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns during the Utes' 10-2 regular season. Buchanan led all freshmen in college football in receiving yards in 2025 and recorded multiple receptions in eight of his last nine regular season games.

"A former Top247 prospect just a year ago, Buchanan flashed throughout his freshman season in Salt Lake City as Kyle Whittingham pulled off one of the sneakier heists of this portal cycle. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Buchanan's raw playmaking ability -- both outside the numbers and after the catch --should provide an immediate jolt to Michigan's receiving corps for quarterback Bryce Underwood."

CB Smith Snowden - No. 51

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Snowden will add a veteran presence to Michigan's lineup this year. The Wolverines will have an experienced trio of Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Snowden — along with talented rising sophomore Shamari Earls at corner.

This past season, Snowden started all 12 regular season games for Utah on defense, plus twice on offense (one at WR and one at RB) on his way to a Second Team All-Big 12 selection.

He led the cornerback room with 37 tackles, including two tackles for loss, while recording a team-best 11 passes defended with 9 PBUs and two interceptions. The 11 passes defended landed him in a tie for fourth-most in the conference.

"A Swiss-army-knife defender in the secondary, Snowden's ability to operate both in the slot and on the perimeter gives Kyle Whittingham a tough, dependable Michigan defensive back to help solidify his secondary."

Edge John Henry Daley - No. 62

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Outlets have placed Daley in different spots. Recently, he was named an early All-American for 2026, but his season-ending injury in 2025 has some speculating.

The prized pass rusher will have two years of eligibility remaining and is very familiar with the defense that Michigan will run in 2026. While he starred with Utah this season, Daley began his career with BYU, under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

The All-American was tied for sixth in the nation with 11.5 sacks and was also tied for fourth in the country with 17.5 TFLs.

"Second in the country with 10 sacks, Daley brings blue-collar toughness and reliability off the edge for the Wolverines. While there's nothing flashy about his game, his production and ability to consistently get to the quarterback are hard to ignore."