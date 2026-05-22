Michigan Looks to Beat Notre Dame Again: Watch 4-Star Tavares Harrington's Commitment Live

Michigan has had a hot month of May on the recruiting trail. In recent days, the Wolverines have landed four-star defensive back Darius Johnson and athlete Lundon Hampton, who is expected to be the second running back in the 2027 class — along with four-star Tyson Robinson.

And the Wolverines' hot month of May is expected to continue to Friday night. Four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington will make his collegiate choice and, if all goes to plan, Michigan will receive more good news.

How to see Harrington's commitment

Finalists: Michigan, Notre Dame, and Alabama

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Rivals YouTube Channel

Leader: Michigan is expected to land Harrington.

Harrington Primer

Harrington is a 6'3", 180-pound defensive back out of Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel, and is a teammate of new Michigan commit, Quentin Burrell. The physical wide receiver recently committed to the Wolverines over Notre Dame and others, and Michigan looks to beat out the Fighting Irish once again on the recruiting trail.

Week 1-14 Junior Season

8A State champs💍

CCL Blue Champions

#1 Team In Illinois

CCL 1st Team All Conference

4 Peat!!

3 INT

6 TFL

50 Tck

9 Pbu

1 sack

1 FR

1 TD

1 Blocked FG



back in the lab working for 5!!https://t.co/S3yGI2CUrn — Tavares Harrington | 4⭐️ DB (@TavaresHarr) December 8, 2025

Per the Rivals Industrial rankings, Harrington is ranked as the No. 124 prospect in the 2027 cycle and the No. 8 safety. ESPN is the highest on Harrington, giving the Mount Carmel prospect a No. 102 overall ranking. Michigan has a 94% chance of landing Harrington on Friday night, according to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Harrington would be a versatile piece for Jay Hill

Harrington's size and speed would allow defensive coordinator Jay Hill to play him in a variety of roles. Harrington is projected at either corner or safety, depending on which recruiting service you look at.

"Great size and length. Comes from a very good high school program with experience in high level 7-on-7 also. Shows body control and plays the ball well in the air because of size as well as body control. Does a great job of play recognition. Gets the jumps on screens and short routes, closes quickly and is a good tackler at corner," Rivals Allen Trieu said about Harrington.

The Wolverines are set to lose some key players from their secondary after this season. Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, and Rod Moore are all set to graduate and Michigan has been pushing to add some versatile pieces to its 2027 class. The Wolverines have already added Maxwell Miles, Charles Woodson Jr., and Darius Johnson to their secondary, and if all goes to plan, Harrington would be the fourth.

Johnson projects at corner, but Michigan could use the other three however it wishes at the next level, which gives Hill a lot of options.