Michigan Football 'Making Big Run' At 5-Star Georgia QB Commit Jayden Wade

Michigan found its 2027 quarterback after landing a commitment from four-star Kamden Lopati out of Utah. The Wolverines could take another quarterback in the class, but it's clear that Lopati is their guy. Now, Michigan has shifted its focus on landing an elite talent in the 2028 class.

And that elite talent is five-star gunslinger Jayden Wade, who happens to be a Georgia commit. Wade is the No. 6 player in the '28 class, per Rivals' Industrial Rankings, and Michigan is making a run to land the IMG Academy prospect.

According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, Michigan is making the biggest run in efforts to flip the Bulldogs' commit. After committing to Kirby Smart's program back in November, Wade is planning on taking a visit to Ann Arbor.

“Michigan came up to IMG and they were watching me play and they asked me if my options were still open,” Wade told Rivals. “I told them my options were still open so they wanted to take more of a deeper dive in recruiting me. I’m going to end up taking a visit there soon.”

Wants to see how Michigan develops Bryce Underwood

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Entering his junior season of high school, Wade is listed at 6'3", 195-pounds and feels like he has a similar game as Bryce Underwood. When Wade takes a visit to Ann Arbor, not only does he want to get to know the coaching staff better, but he also wants to see how Michigan is working with Underwood.

Wade says he is still solid with Georgia, but like most prospects, he is getting his options open. He believes if Jason Beck and Koy Detmer Jr. work well with Underwood, it's possible Michigan would work well for him.

“Plus, they have Bryce Underwood so I want to see what they’re doing with him and how they’re making him better," Wade told Rivals. "It’s super important because we both play the same type of game so if they do well with Bryce Underwood, there is potential they could do good with me.”

Would fit in well at Michigan

After being a backup in his true freshman season at IMG Academy, Wade earned the starting nod as a sophomore. He went 9-0 as a starter and completed 73 of 120 passes (60.8%) for 1,383 yards with 20 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 33 times for 243 yards and three scores.

Wade would fit in well with what Jason Beck likes to do. Not only has he been timed running a 4.4 40, but playing at IMG Academy, he runs a lot of RPO looks. Almost every offensive play at Michigan will have some sort of a run option for Bryce Underwood this upcoming season, and it wouldn't take Wade long to get used to that.

He will have two more full seasons as a starter in high school, but Wade's trajectory is high, and Michigan has set its sights on him.