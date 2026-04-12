Michigan Football Predicted to Land Second 2027 QB

Michigan signed two quarterbacks in the 2026 cycle — Tommy Carr and Brady Smigiel — and it appears that the Wolverines are trending to take two quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle.

The Maize and Blue were already predicted to flip Illinois four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati, and now another signal caller is on Michigan's radar.

Three-star Thaddeus Thatcher visited Ann Arbor over the weekend and he received an offer to play for Michigan. Shortly after, predictions came in signaling the Wolverines to land a commitment from Thatcher.

After spending a great day in Ann Arbor and speaking with @COACHKDJR I am very blessed and honored to have received an offer from the University of Michigan. @aggiefootball05 @CoachNorris34 @Coach_Brentley @jim50thatch @George_Cover0 pic.twitter.com/rkVnUFc2KU — Thaddeus Thatcher (@ThaddeusThatch1) April 12, 2026

Thatcher is from Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View and was a Utah commitment prior to Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck leaving for Michigan. Following Whittingham taking the job with the Wolverines, and both Beck and quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. going to Michigan, the 6'2" quarterback de-committed from the Utes.

According to the Composite, Thatcher is ranked as the No. 756 prospect in the nation and the No. 43 quarterback.

Relationships built with new coaching staff

Thatcher already built a great connection with the coaching staff, and while he has never been to Ann Arbor, it was something he wanted to check out. The new-look coaching staff has been wanting to get Thatcher to come to town, and the visit was great — but a lot had to do with the prior relationships built.

"Coach Whit, Coach Beck, and Detmer are all very down-to-earth, kind, great football coaches. Very easy to talk to and anyone who is around them feels that," Thatcher told Michigan Wolverines on SI back in January.

And there could be a package deal for Michigan. Thatcher's adopted brother, Damani Warren, is a 6'4" four-star wide receiver, and he was with Thatcher on the visit. Warren suffered a PCL injury last season and missed most of the year. He was a former five-star prospect, and now he is back to full health and ranked as the No. 297 prospect in the nation.

Talking to Rivals, Thatcher said a decision could be made soon following his visit to Michigan.

Michigan's 2027 class

As of now, Michigan has five commitments in the 2027 cycle. The Wolverines have landed three commitments since Whittingham took over as the head coach. Michigan recently lost three-star offensive lineman Tristan Dare, who is trending toward Missouri.

The Wolverines have three defensive commitments and two offensive linemen. Four-star edge rusher Recarder Kitchen is the headliner of the class, ranked as the No. 113 player in the nation.