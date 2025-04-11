Michigan trending in a positive direction for top tier receiver
The Michigan Wolverines have made one thing clear in the 2026 class, elite wide receiver Travis Johnson is a priority recruit. Johnson and his family have visited Ann Arbor three times and each time they have taken to social media to talk about how they feel Michigan "feels like home" and how the staff is prioritizing Johnson's recruitment.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout fits the mold of receiver that Michigan has started to pursue to fit the needs of their new offense. Tall, lanky and speedy receivers that can change 50/50 balls into an advantage towards the offense. Being able to give elite, and presumed Qb1, Bryce Underwood tall targets with large catch radiuses is the blueprint for Michigan regarding receiver recruiting. Johnson fits that mold perfectly.
Johnson himself has stated that he can see himself playing in Ann Arbor when asked about his feelings toward the Michigan program. His mother, Ms. Tiffany Johnson, has expressed excitement every time she has been to Ann Arbor as well. Winning over mom is never a bad thing in the world of recruiting, and it looks like Coach Moore and his staff have done a top-notch job of that in Johnson's case.
While Michigan looks to be in a solid position with Johnson's recruitment, there are still some big-name programs in the mix to include Penn St and Georgia. If the Wolverine staff can continue to build upon what looks like an already solid foundation with Johnson and his family, they should be able to secure this commitment and add a critical piece to their '26 class.
