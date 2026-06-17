Six 2027 Prospects Michigan Football Must Land — Including One Flip

In his first recruiting class at Michigan, Kyle Whittingham has already proven him and his staff will be able to recruit with the best. The Wolverines are sitting nicely with 16 commitments in the 2027 cycle, and Michigan has a top-15 class.

Michigan has several highly-rated prospects, and the Wolverines are in position to land more in the coming weeks. Here are six prospects the Wolverines must secure in the 2027 cycle.

6. 4-Star WR Damani Warren

Michigan is in a battle with Texas A&M to land the four-star playmaker. Damani Warren will be in Ann Arbor this weekend for his official visit, and the Wolverines have a chance to really build some momentum in his recruitment.

Warren is a 6'4", 210-pound prospect out of Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View and he has shown he can win contested catches, using his size and frame. He would be a terrific addition next to Quentin Burrell. With Dakota Guerrant committing to Oregon, Michigan will likely really push toward Warren.

5. 4-Star Edge Ifeanyi Emedobi

The 6'2", 214-pound edge rusher appears to be Michigan bound following his official visit this past weekend, but the Wolverines still need to seal the deal. Emebodi is from Fort Wayne (IN) and just began playing football last season.

But the Hoosier State prospect soared up the recruiting ranks following a terrific junior season, and he has shown flashes of greatness this offseason. Michigan is in pole position, but Emedobi has also visited both Minnesota and Penn State. His OV to Indiana was canceled and replaced with the Wolverines.

4. 4-Star DL Seth Tillman

Michigan had appeared to be out of the running for the four-star defensive lineman out of South Carolina, but Seth Tillman showed up to Ann Arbor for his official visit weekend back on June 5, and Michigan hit it out of the park.

The Wolverines had real momentum in Tillman's recruitment, but Clemson looms large, and the Tigers have received a few predictions to land him. With Michigan losing the likes of Enow Etta, Trey Pierce, and Jonah Lea'ea, the Wolverines are going to need bodies. Tillman would fit the mold and Michigan has a shot at the No. 116 player in the class.

3. 4-Star LB Frederrick Ford

Linebacker recruiting hasn't been up to standards recently, but Michigan has a shot to get a good one. The Wolverines were late to the Frederrick Ford recruitment, but Michigan has made a good impression on the Greenwood (MS) prospect, and now, the Wolverines have a shot.

Ford is a 6'5", 190-pound linebacker, and he is used all over the place. He can line up at off-ball linebacker, safety, or nickel. However, he projects at linebacker, and he reminds you of Jaishawn Barham in how he attacks the ball and isn't afraid to tackle. Ford is the No. 140 player in the class, per ESPN. Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State are in contention.

2. 5-Star WR Dakota Guerrant (Oregon commit)

News broke on Tuesday that five-star WR Dakota Guerrant committed to Oregon over Michigan. The Harper Woods standout was in Eugene this past weekend, but didn't commit. He is supposed to be in Ann Arbor this weekend for an official visit, but that could change with his commitment.

Either way, this doesn't change anything for Michigan. The Wolverines are going to continue to recruit Guerrant until he signs on the dotted line. This whole time, Guerrant has had nothing but good things to say about the Wolverines, however, he wanted to see Michigan's offense evolve and throw the ball around. Michigan will have a chance to show him that this fall, and if the Wolverines' offense does improve, look for Guerrant to reconsider the Maize and Blue.

1. 5-Star CB Joshua Dobson

This is the big one. Five-star CB Joshua Dobosn was in Ann Arbor this past weekend, and not only did Michigan put on a full-court press, but the visit was excellent. Now, Dobson will head to South Carolina for his official visit, and then the No. 3 prospect will make a decision.

Michigan is in need of a standout corner with losing its three starters after this season. Dobson would play right away in Ann Arbor and he is a player the Wolverines cannot lose. Michigan has done everything right in this recruitment, and time will tell if it pays off.