Michigan Football HC Kyle Whittingham Rides Into Victors Weekend In Style (Video)

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham may be 66 years old, but he is living his best life since taking over as the head man of the Wolverines. After assembling his roster, Whittingham took a ride in an IndyCar during the Detroit Grand Prix.

Now, Whittingham is welcoming recruits into the Big House — in style. Victors Weekend is the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for Michigan. There are several committed prospects on campus, along with targets the Wolverines are hoping to land, with their families.

On Saturday night, when the families made their way over to the Big House, Michigan had a pair of winged helmet motorcycles at midfield. And who rode one of those motorcycles out of the Michigan tunnel to greet the recruits and their families? Coach Kyle Whittingham.

Who was there for Victors Weekend

There were 22 players on their official visit to Michigan this weekend. 12 of those players were current commitments, and the rest were prospects the Wolverines are hoping to land in the coming weeks and months.

The top-rated player in attendance was four-star cornerback Monsanna Torbert, from Cincinnati (OH) Princeton. Ohio State is leading in his recruitment following his de-commitment from Indiana. But with Torbert showing up in Ann Arbor, there is clear interest in the Wolverines.

Both Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View prospects, Damani Warren and Thaddeus Thatcher, also made it. Warren is Michigan's top wide receiver target with Dakota Guerrant committing to Oregon, although the Wolverines aren't going to stop recruiting him. Thatcher, Warren's brother and teammate, is a three-star quarterback and another signal caller Michigan hopes to land.

Fans are concerned with Michigan's recruitment of the linebacker position, as there should be, but the Wolverines had a pair of linebackers on campus. Four-star Frederrick Ford from Mississippi is back for an official visit after just taking an unofficial visit. Michigan also hosted UCLA commit Cain Brackney, who the Wolverines hope to flip from their Big Ten foe.

Whittingham has shown he can recruit

It took a while for Michigan's recruiting to pick up, but once it did, the Wolverines are cruising. With 17 commitments, Michigan has the 13th-ranked class in the country, per On3.

Coming from Utah, Whittingham and Co. have more resources than they've ever had before. The current staff already knew how to recruit, which was proven over years at their other jobs, but coming to Ann Arbor has opened up what they are capable of.

Michigan is hoping to close on a few top-end recruits, especially five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson.