Michigan Football working to flip five-star WR in 2026 battle
The Michigan football staff is set to resume recruiting activities this week, and it sounds like head coach Sherrone Moore has his eye on several top prospects who are currently committed to other schools.
According to Rivals' Aidan Sen, one of those targets is five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys.
Keys is the No. 1 WR prospect in the country for the 2026 class and rated as a top 5 overall prospect nationally.
During his junior season in 2024, Keys accounted for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns on 58 receptions. The 6-3, 190 pound wideout out of Hattiesburg (MS) committed to LSU back in March, but he did schedule a visit to Ann Arbor in April shortly after that commitment.
It's hard to say if the Wolverines can pry one of the nations top prospects away from LSU, but it's not like we haven't seen that movie before (hello, Bryce Underwood).
Obviously any elite wide receiver is going to want to see what the new offense looks like in Ann Arbor. With a five-star QB in the mix, along with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey from North Carolina, the hope is that we'll see more explosiveness from a Michigan offense that was one of the worst in the country through the air last season. If Michigan can prove to be more receiver-friendly in 2025, a guy like Keys might become a realistic option for the staff at Michigan.
