Michigan's 4-star QB commit rated among the best in the country
The Wolverines made a huge addition to the 2026 recruiting class back in April when they landed 4-star QB Brady Smigiel. The 6-5, 215-pound prospect out of California is rated as the No. 13 overall prospect from the state and the No. 10 QB in the nation.
Smigiel held 33 offers from some of the top programs around the country, including Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Ohio State. But ultimately, the elite prospect decided that the best fit was in Ann Arbor.
This week, On3 released a ranking of the top committed QBs in the country, and Smigiel came in at No. 7.
Smigiel's decision to choose Ann Arbor shows that he's focused on the bigger picture, but also that he's not afraid of competition. With five-star QB Bryce Underwood figuring to be the starter for the next three seasons, Smigiel - if he remains with the Wolverines - will have plenty of time to develop within Michigan's system.
Here's some of the scouting report on Smigiel, courtesy of 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins:
"By the time he’s done at Newbury Park, Smigiel will go down as one of the most prolific passers in California state history. A four-year starter and two time State Player of the Year selection and has been putting up video game numbers since he was a freshman. A pure pocket guy who can surgically carve apart a defense. Accurate to all three levels of the field and throws one of the best deep balls in the region. Big, strong and tough, will stay in the pocket and take a shot to deliver the football. An underrated athlete who can escape pressure and made a big jump as a junior in his ability to evade pressure and pick up chunks of yards with his legs. A true coach on the field who has a high football IQ and natural feel for the position."
