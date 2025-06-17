Michigan's top RB target expected to ink NIL deal worth nearly $1 million
The Michigan Wolverines are fresh off a massive recruiting weekend in Ann Arbor. Among the many top prospects who were in attendance was the No. 1 running back prospect in the nation, Savion Hiter. The five-star target out of Virginia is at the top of Michigan's wish list for this year's recruiting cycle, and it sounds like things are trending in the Wolverines' favor here.
But that doesn't mean the battle is over. Tennessee is also squarely in the mix, along with Ohio State. And when a battle is close, a lucrative NIL deal can often swing things in your favor.
On Tuesday, On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong reported that Hiter is expected to land an NIL package that could pay him between $600k and $800k as a true freshman.
It may sound crazy to some, but that's the current reality of today's college football. During last year's recruiting cycle, Michigan was able to flip five-star QB Bryce Underwood from LSU with the help of a reported $10 million NIL package. Elite recruits are commanding elite NIL deals, and those deals often reach well into seven figures these days. In fact, many within college football believe that championship rosters will cost upwards of $40 million in the near future.
There's no question that Michigan is going to do whatever it can to land Hiter. And if an NIL package of nearly $1 million is what it's going to take to close the deal, expect the Wolverines to be fully prepared to deliver.
