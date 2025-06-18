Michigan Football: 4-star WR target sets commitment date, Wolverines favored
Following some successful recruiting events in Ann Arbor over the last few weeks, the Michigan Wolverines are expected to receive some good news in the near future. On Wednesday, four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson indicated that he will be announcing his commitment on July 4th.
Johnson, ranked as the No. 21 wide receiver in the 2026 class by 247Sports Composite, visited Ann Arbor last weekend--and it sounds like the Wolverines made a strong impression. Not only did his family reportedly enjoy everything about what Ann Arbor has to offer, but head coach Sherrone Moore also made it clear that Johnson is a top priority for this recruiting class.
Following his visit to Michigan, Johnson received three crystal ball predictions from 247Sports to land at Michigan.
Johnson is one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the country for the 2026 class, holding nearly 40 offers from some of the top programs nationally. Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida, and Penn State have all extended offers to the talented wideout. But following his visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend, everything is trending in Michigan's favor at this point.
