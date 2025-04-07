Michigan locked in heated recruiting battle with Penn State and Notre Dame for elite cornerback
Four-star cornerback recruit Jaziel Hart unveiled the three top teams standing out in his recruitment, and they are about as blue blood as it gets in the world of college football. The elite corner is heavily favoring the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Hart has visited all three schools and had good things to say about all three of them. "All three stand out to me a lot," Hart told On3. It has also been rumored that Ohio State is also lurking on the edge of this recruitment but the Buckeyes have yet to officially offer.
The 5-11, 170-pound prospect has no "crystal" balls favoring any team as of this writing, and he's methodically analyzing the pros and cons of each school. He did mention that he wants to be an All-American performer at the next level and the three heavyweights he mentioned all are on track to compete for National Championships.
Last year Hart recorded 54 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 10 pass break ups and 6 interceptions. He has the type of speed and ability that could make him an All-Big Ten caliber performer if he decides to commit to a school within the conference. Head coach Sherrone Moore and DC Wink Martindale will use every asset in their tool kit to get this young man to Ann Arbor as part of next year's recruiting class.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Rod Moore considered a 'top' returning safety despite not playing in 2024
Michigan Football predicted to land a 2026 quarterback
Where Michigan football players go in simulated 7-round NFL mock draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7