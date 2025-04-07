Michigan Football: Rod Moore considered a 'top' returning safety despite not playing in 2024
Despite not playing in 2024 for Michigan, Rod Moore is considered one of the top returning safeties heading into the 2025 football season. Pro Football Focus ranked the top returning safeties and Moore came in at No. 8. To very little surprise, Ohio State's Caleb Downs came in at No. 1.
Moore didn’t play a single snap this past season after tearing his ACL in practice last March. However, he still deserves a place on this list for his prior body of work.- Pro Football Focus
Across 2022 and 2023, Moore was the second-most-valuable returning FBS safety, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. He earned an 85.5 PFF overall grade and picked off six passes in that span. Moore is a high-IQ player who will be a key piece of Michigan's backend.
Moore tore his ACL last spring and never made it back onto the field for the maize and blue. Many expected Moore to be one of the first safeties off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft if he had played in 2024, but instead, Moore is back in Ann Arbor for his fifth season. Head coach Sherrone Moore confirmed in late March that Rod Moore is still ramping up and hasn't practiced with the team yet. But the head coach is confident his star safety will be back for Week 1.
"Yeah, not yet, but he's recovering well and I'm looking forward to him doing it too." Moore said on if [Rod] Moore is practicing. "We'll see. Yeah, we'll see if he does."
"Yeah, I feel good about it."
The Wolverines are deep at safety with returners Brandyn Hillman and Mason Curtis playing plenty of football last year. Michigan also landed Arkansas transfer TJ Metcalf and return former MSU safety Jaden Mangham. With Moore back in the fold, the safety unit should be a strength for Michigan in 2025.
