Where Michigan football players go in simulated 7-round NFL mock draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks out. The three-day event will kick off on Thursday, April 24 and there will be several Michigan Wolverines to hear their names. Despite an 8-5 season, the Wolverines are going to have four players who will likely hear their names called on Day 1 of the draft and two of those players could be top-10 picks.
Defensive tackle Mason Graham is almost locked into a top-10 selection with a top-five upside. Cornerback Will Johnson has had injury issues and his stock has started to drop, but Johnson is slated to host a private workout soon which could boost his stock back up if all goes well. Then there are Kenneth Grant and Colston Loveland. The three-year tight end won't likely go past the Los Angeles Chargers -- except in this mock draft. Grant's draft stock has been volatile. We've seen him projected as high as the early teens and some have the massive tackle going in Round 2.
After Michigan's 'Big 4', edge rusher Josaiah Stewart and running back Kalel Mullings will likely be picked later on. Running back Donovan Edwards, tackle Myles Hinton, and safety Makari Paige could all be late-round selections.
Using PFF's mock draft simulator, here's where Michigan players went in our seven-round mock draft.
DT Mason Graham: No. 6 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders
DT Kenneth Grant: No. 11 overall to the San Francisco 49ers
CB Will Johnson: No. 12 overall to the Dallas Cowboys
TE Colston Loveland: No. 26 overall to the Los Angeles Rams
Edge Josaiah Stewart: No. 67 overall (3rd RD) to the Cleveland Browns
RB Kalel Mullings: No. 170 overall (5th RD) to the Buffalo Bills
Notable Michigan players not selected:
RB Donovan Edwards
S Makari Paige
OT Myles Hinton
CB Aamir Hall
S Wesley Walker
S Quinten Johnson
G Josh Priebe
