Michigan in the Mix For Former Penn State Commit as he Lists Wolverines as Top School

Former Penn State football commit Gabe Jenkins, who has offers from school across the country, has trimmed his list down to seven, as he told Rivals on Saturday.

The four-star safety from Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh, PA., has Michigan in his top seven along with Colorado, Penn State, USC, Virginia Tech, UCLA and Pittsburgh.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star safety Gabe Jenkins is down to 7️⃣ schools, he tells Rivals.



Jenkins decommitted from Penn State in October. https://t.co/BpEVHm8Kca pic.twitter.com/gMjutI9O9J — Rivals (@Rivals) February 28, 2026

Jenkins decommitted from Penn State in October following the firing of James Franklin, who was then hired by Virginia Tech. With that being the case, the Hokies are in his final list of schools, but Jenkins isn't closing the door on the Nittany Lions either despite his decommitment.

New Penn State coach Matt Campbell has retained Terry Smith and promoted him back to associate head coach, a position Smith held before Franklin was fired and before he took the interim head coaching role after Franklin was dismissed.

With Smith still on staff, Jenkins has Penn State on his radar but is weighing his options.

Jenkins is ranked as the No. 327 prospect in the class of 2027 overall, is the 29th-ranked safety and the 10th-best player in the state of Pennsylvania, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Jenkins' recruitment plans and where Michigan stands

The next step in Jenkins' recruitment includes a busy spring schedule of visits in March and April.

His spring begins with a trip to visit USC on March 7, followed by a trip to Boulder, CO. for a visit with Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

On April 4, Jenkins will shift back to the West Coast for a visit to UCLA before heading to Virginia Tech on April 11 for a reunion with Franklin.

Michigan will host in Ann Arbor on April 18 for the Wolverines' spring game. This will be his first opportunity to see the atmosphere at the Big House in person.

To wrap up the month of April, Jenkins will be in State College for another visit to Penn State on April 23 before going back there on the weekend of June 6 for an official visit.

The Wolverines have some tough competition if they wish to ultimately bring Jenkins to Ann Arbor, but getting him on campus for the first time this spring is always a step in the right direction as Michigan remains in the mix.

Safeties coach Tyler Stockton has ties in the East Coast as a New Jersey native as that could help in being able to build a rapport with Jenkins in this recruitment.