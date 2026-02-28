No. 5 Recruit in Pennsylvania Announces Top Schools After Penn State Decommitment

Gabe Jenkins is moving forward with his recruitment after reopening his process in October. The four-star prospect from Pittsburgh Imani Christian Academy was previously committed to Penn State but chose to reconsider his options following coaching changes in State College.

The versatile defensive standout remains a top target in the 2027 class. He is currently ranked as the No. 5 overall recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 11 safety in the country by 247Sports. His decision to decommit followed the program's firing of head coach James Franklin.

Jenkins has now narrowed his focus to seven primary schools as he prepares for spring evaluations. The list includes Big Ten powers and West Coast programs. He continues to be a high priority for several of the nation's top coaching staffs.

Gabe Jenkins recruitment update, spring visit schedule

The 6-foot-2 safety has a busy travel schedule set for March and April. His spring begins with a trip to visit USC on March 7. This visit marks his first time seeing the Trojans' campus since receiving an offer from the staff earlier this winter.

Following the trip to Los Angeles, Jenkins will head to Boulder on March 14 to meet with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes officially offered the four-star recruit on January 28. The chance to play for Sanders is a major factor in his interest.

April will see Jenkins return to the West Coast to visit UCLA on April 4. He will then shift back to the East Coast for an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech on April 11 which may lead to a reunion with Franklin.

Michigan is also firmly in the mix for the Pittsburgh native. Jenkins is scheduled to visit Ann Arbor on April 18 for the Wolverines' spring game. This will be his first opportunity to see the atmosphere at the Big House in person.

Despite his decommitment, Penn State remains a factor. Jenkins plans to visit State College on April 23 for a spring practice. He also has an official visit scheduled with the Nittany Lions for the weekend of June 6.

Jenkins previously noted that his initial commitment was driven by the chance to play with teammates. He is now taking a more analytical approach to find his best individual fit. He has recently added offers from Florida State, Nebraska and Baylor.