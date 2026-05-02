Michigan Lands Top In-State Prospect Jakari Lipsey in 2027 Class

When Kyle Whittingham was named the new Michigan head coach, one of his main priorities was getting top in-state talent in Ann Arbor.

On Saturday, Michigan landed one of the big fish from the state of Michigan. 2027 four-star offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey committed to the Wolverines. Lipsey had been recently predicted to land with Michigan and those predictions came true.

Lipsey is from Kalamazoo (MI) Loy Norrix and isn't just one of the top prospects from Michigan, but in the country. He is ranked as the No. 104 player in the nation, per Rivals' Industrial Ranking. Lipsey is the No. 9 offensive tackle and the No. 3 prospect from the state of Michigan.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Jakari Lipsey has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 300 OT from Kalamazoo, MI chose the Wolverines over UCLA, LSU, and Tennessee



“Staying home Michigan Man”https://t.co/3fkwZyKmWZ pic.twitter.com/5lx3nsZVdv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 2, 2026

Lipsey picked Michigan over LSU, UCLA, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. He had official visits lined up to all of those schools, and it appears those are now canceled.

The 6'5", 290-pound tackle played both ways in high school. Lipsey played on the defensive line and the offensive line, but he projects at offensive tackle in college.

Rivals' Allen Trieu provided a scouting report on Lipsey and his development.

"..Still very raw in his technique. Needs to be more consistent play to play as well. Offer possibilities at guard and tackle, and has huge upside but needs diligence and development in order to reach that high ceiling."

What Lipsey's commitment means for Michigan

When Kyle Whittingham hired Jim Harding as his new offensive line coach, the Wolverines were expected to attract some high-end talent. Michigan already held commitments from offensive linemen Sidney Rouleau and Louis Esposito and now the Wolverines added a third to the mix.

Speaking with Rivals, Lipsey noted that his relationship with Harding is what gave Michigan his commitment.

“I chose Michigan because they’ve become family,” Lipsey told Rivals. “When I’m there, I know that’s where I belong. Coach Harding played a major role in my commitment – he’s just a great coach and he knows how to develop.”

The Wolverines have several young offensive linemen on their roster and Lipsey's commitment isn't a plug-and-play scenario. He is still raw and has some development. But Lipsey is clearly talented and has a high ceiling. He will be able to come into Ann Arbor and learn under Harding while getting a year or two to develop.

With the addition of Lipsey, and will be able to help the Wolverines recruit some other high-end in-state talent such as wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, who is a five-star.