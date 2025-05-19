Michigan looking to flip son of former NFL Rookie of the Year
The Michigan Wolverines reportedly have their sights set on flipping a number of committed prospects in the near future. One of those prospects is 2026 three-star cornerback Camdin Portis, son of Redskins legendary running back Clinton Portis.
Given the fact that Camdin is committed to the same school that his father played for (Miami), this seems like a tough battle for the Wolverines. The younger Portis committed to Mami back in October, but that certainly hasn't prevented other schools from pursuing. And according to Rivals' Aidan Sen, Michigan is one of those schools.
Portis took an unofficial visit to Michigan back in April, but he indicated that he'd be willing to take an official visit back to Michigan if the staff was interested. Recapping his unofficial visit to Michigan with On3's Ethan McDowell, Portis said he can see why the Wolverines are so successful.
“It was good,” Portis said. “You can tell why they win. Even though there’s not a lot of scrappy guys, those guys are coached real well, real disciplined. So I feel like they’re still going to be set up to win in the future, for sure.”
Rivals' latest rankings have Portis rated as the No. 22 cornerback in the nation and the No. 29 overall prospect from the North Carolina. But 247Sports is higher on Portis, listing him as a four-star prospect and the No. 18 overall cornerback in the nation (No. 10 overall prospect from North Carolina).
His father, Clinton, was a standout running back for the Miami Hurricanes from 1999-2001, winning a national championship as a senior. He was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2nd round with the 51st overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. During his first year in the league, Portis rushed for 1,508 yards and 15 touchdowns on 273 attempts, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year as a result. Although his rookie season with Denver was impressive, Portis was traded to the Washington Redskins in 2004 and would ultimately establish himself as one of the top players in franchise history.
During his seven years with the Redskins, Portis rushed for 6,824 yards and 46 touchdowns on 1,667 carries. In August of 2012, Portis retired from the NFL as the leagues 26th all-time leader in career rushing yards (9,923).
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Rich Rodriguez recalls tenure with Michigan football: '[I] had one more year, we would’ve [worked out]'
ESPN predicts the winner between Michigan football, Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025
Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson