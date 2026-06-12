Michigan Football's Projected Starting 2026 Defense Has Two Major Shakeups

Long-time college football expert Phil Steele released his annual college football preview magazine recently. He spoke with almost every head coach from 138 FBS schools, and among those, was Michigan's Kyle Whittingham.

After speaking with Whittingham, Steele put together what he believes will be Michigan's starting lineup in 2026. As I already reacted to the offense, I'm not going to go through his defensive starters and react.

Defensive ends - John Henry Daley and Dominic Nichols

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There is no question that John Henry Daley is going to start, and likely shine, at Michigan. He is coming off an All-American season, which ended with an Achilles injury. However, Daley is expected to be a full go and if he's anything like he was in 2025, Michigan could have one of the best edge rushers in the Big Ten.

And while Daley is cemented as a starter, the first shakeup would be his projected counterpart. Dominic Nichols will play a big role this season, but he will have to shine in fall camp to earn a starting nod. Cameron Brandt played starting reps last season for the Wolverines and he would be my projected starter.

Outside of Brandt and Nichols, players like Nate Marshall and Lugard Edokpayi will play roles. Don't count out incoming freshman Carter Meadows, either.

Defensive tackles - Trey Pierce and Enow Etta

No surprise here. Michigan paid money to get both players to return to Ann Arbor for this season and the Wolverines are looking for both Trey Pierce and Enow Etta to shine.

Michigan also brought over Utah transfer Jonah Lea'ea, who will be the third tackle in the rotation. The Wolverines will play more, but expect all three players to play pivotal roles in Ann Arbor.

Linebackers - Chase Taylor and Troy Bowles

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The next potential shakeup is leaving Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng off the starting list.

NOB was a big-time recruit in the 2025 class, and after suffering from early-season injuries, NOB looked very good on the field. However, so did Chase Taylor when he had his chances. As of now, NOB, Taylor, and Bowles are the top three linebackers and whoever isn't a 'starter' will play starting reps.

It's interesting that Steele placed both Taylor and Bowles over NOB. But it may not matter in the grand scheme of things. Remember, Ernest Hausmann, Jimmy Rolder, and Cole Sullivan all played big roles for the Wolverines in 2026.

Cornerbacks - Jyaire Hill, Smith Snowden, and Zeke Berry

Another position that's cut and paste. Michigan retained both Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry, along with bringing in Utah starter Smith Snowden. They are cemented as the starting three.

Shamari Earls is expected to take the next step and should be the next man up in the room. Look for younger guys like Jamarion Vincent to likely see some playing time as well.

Safeties - Rod Moore and Chris Bracy

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Another one that's fairly easy to project, but it's worth noting that the depth here is great. Assuming Rod Moore is fully healthy, he will start and could be All-Big Ten. Chris Bracy, coming from Memphis, wants to prove he's a top safety.

Behind those two, Michigan doesn't lack talent. Both Jordan Young and Mason Curtis will play a lot of football for Michigan. Jacob Oden has also been with the program and could see some time on the field.