Michigan Football Lands Second Commitment In Two Days

Michigan had just three commitments as of Tuesday morning, but the Wolverines appear to be getting on a heater on the recruiting trail. The Maize and Blue landed a commitment from four-star safety Darrell Mattison on Tuesday evening — but that was just the start.

On Wednesday afternoon, Michigan landed its second commitment in as many days. The Wolverines landed three-star defensive back Miles Maxwell over programs like Minnesota and UNLV.

"The standard is the standard. Time to build on something special," Maxwell told Rivals.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 Safety Maxwell Miles has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 190 S chose the Wolverines over Minnesota, UNLV, and Vanderbilt



“The standard is the standard. Time to build on something special. Go Blue!”⁰⁰https://t.co/Em0XdgyZLT pic.twitter.com/7YsWz5wmqm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 25, 2026

Maxwell is a three-star prospect out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He stands at 6'2", 190-pounds and held offers from Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Memphis, Oregon State, and Washington State, among others.

He is rated as the No. 735 player in the nation, per the Composite. According to Miles' X account, he runs a 4.4 40 and tallied 77 tackles, eight interceptions, six tackles for loss, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble during his junior season of football.

Maxwell had recently picked up an offer from Michigan back on March 21, after he took a visit to Ann Arbor. New safeties coach Tyler Stockton was recruiting Miles when Stockton was with Boise State. Now, Stockton landed one of the prospects he really wanted.

When you turn on his tape, you see a rangy defensive back who pops a punch. Maxwell is a ballhawk and with some development at the collegiate level, he could become one of Michigan's starting safeties down the line.

Defensive recruiting trending upward

The Wolverines are going to make the defensive side a priority this cycle, especially the secondary. Michigan retained plenty of talent, while adding Smith Snowden and Chris Bracy, but the Wolverines will be losing a few players after this season.

After losing young guys like Jayden Sanders, Elijah Dotson, and Tevis Metcalf to the transfer portal, Michigan's youth dwindled. The Wolverines are set to lose Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Snowden, and Rod Moore, among whoever else leaves to the transfer portal after this season.

Michigan added three defensive backs in the 2026 cycle and the Wolverines will continue to look for playmakers back there.

Michigan also has a commitment from four-star edge rusher Recarder Kitchen and the Wolverines appear to be in a good place with five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou. After visiting both Georgia and Ohio State recently, Fakatou is making a trip to Ann Arbor this weekend. He will also be back for the spring game on April 18.