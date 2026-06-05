What 2027 4-Star CB Blake Jenkins' Commitment Means for Michigan Football

Michigan's 2027 recruiting class rose to No. 10 nationally on Thursday night after the Wolverines landed their 16th commitment on the trail. Blue chip four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins committed to Michigan over Vanderbilt, SMU, Alabama, Houston, and Texas.

It was a little whirlwind of a recruitment for the Wolverines. The Katy (TX) Tompkins prospect was long viewed as an SMU lean. However, following his official visit to Vanderbilt, Jenkins opted to end things a little early by announcing he would make a commitment on June 4.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Blake Jenkins has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 185 CB from Katy, TX chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Texas, SMU, and Vanderbilt



“Go Blue baby I’m home home!!!!”⁰https://t.co/zJ1n4FZmsG pic.twitter.com/lO2qyccOcX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2026

Immediately, there was a prediction that came flying in for Vanderbilt. But a day before Jenkins was set to announce his decision, an SMU insider placed a prediction in favor of Michigan, and it became clear that the Wolverines had taken the lead.

After losing three-star safety Maxwell Miles to Minnesota, Michigan made it clear it wanted Jenkins in this class. The Wolverines made a late push and it was enough to gain his commitment. However, with how many schools were pushing for Jenkins — it likely won't stop now. The Wolverines will have to continue pushing for him until he signs.

What Jenkins means for Michigan's recruiting

While Michigan is a hot state for recruiting right now, with plenty of top-end talent, Kyle Whittingham's staff has spread its wings and is making its footprint in multiple states. The Wolverines have landed prospects from Michigan, Texas, Illinois, and Connecticut, among others.

Jenkins' commitment marks the second four-star from the state of Texas, joining defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad.

Jenkins is listed as a 6-foot, 190-pound corner, and he is ranked as Rivals Industrials No. 260 prospect in the 2027 class. He is the No. 29 corner in the cylce, and the Wolverines are making it a priority to land some top-end corners in the class.

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Michigan is set to lose at least four starting-caliber defensive backs following the 2025 season. Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, and Rod Moore are all set to graduate, and Michigan has to fill roster spots. The secondary is already thin, as far as scholarship numbers go, and the Wolverines will continue to look for players.

The Wolverines now have commitments from Jenkins, Darius Johnson, Charles Woodson Jr., and Tavares Harrington in the secondary.

What Jenkins brings to the table

Jenkins is your prototypical man-cover corner. He isn't shy to press wide receivers, or attempt to blow-up screens. He has good size entering his senior season, and by the time he arrives in Ann Arbor, Jenkins has a chance to carve out a role.

He tallied 26 tackles and two interceptions last season as a junior.