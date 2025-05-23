Michigan loses recruiting battle for fast rising defensive lineman to SEC foe
As the Wolverines continue to ramp up their efforts to bolster their sagging 2026 recruiting class, the old saying "can't win them all" comes to mind. Fresh off receiving commitments from two elite tight ends, Michigan was hoping to land the commitment from three-star defensive lineman Brian Harris as well. Things did not go as the maize and blue had hoped. Harris, who was choosing between Michigan, Oklahoma, Alabama, Penn State, and South Carolina, chose the Sooners live on Rivals. While only rated as a three-star prospect and with a composite ranking in the 500's, many experts believe that Harris is criminally underrated and will be a fast riser in his senior season.
While missing out on the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Harris will not destroy this class, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff saw great potential in the young defensive lineman and wanted him as part of this 2026 group. For his part, Harris, after his commitment to Oklahoma, has stated that his recruitment is now shut down and he is "100% a Sooner". Recruiting is a long game, and there are many months before the official signing period begins. If Harris does continue to rise in the national rankings, things could get hot for the Sooners. As he rises up the ranks, his NIL value will change, and big-time schools will ramp up their pursuit. For now, Harris is a Sooner, and it looks like the Wolverines lost another one.
