Social media reacts to Michigan football landing TE Mason Bonner

The Wolverines landed their seventh commitment on Thursday.

Trent Knoop

One day after Michigan football landed four-star tight end Matt Ludwig, the Wolverines landed another tight end. This time, Michigan secured a commitment from three-star tight end Mason Bonner. The Denver (CO) product picked the Wolverines over Minnesota and Texas Tech, among others.

According to 247Sports' Composite, Bonner is the 584th-ranked player in the 2026 class and the No. 29 tight end. He has excellent height standing at 6-foot-6. He is a tall, athletic playmaker who weighs 200 pounds, so it's he could move to wide receiver when he gets in college. Bonner is a bit of a project as of now, but he is certainly a rising prospect who has risen up the rankings.

Following the commitment of Bonner, here is what social media had to say about Michigan's latest commit.

Trent Knoop
