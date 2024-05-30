Michigan Making Early Inroads With 2028 IMG Quarterback Jayden Wade

I am extremely blessed and humbled to say that I have received an offer from The University of Michigan @UMichFootball @CoachKCampbell @LacedfactDreams @adamgorney @Scott_Schrader @Zack_poff_MP @GregBiggins @dzoloty @BrandonHuffman @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @QuinnShanbour pic.twitter.com/NQQetHPIjR