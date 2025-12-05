Former Michigan star JJ McCarthy has shockingly bad ranking ahead of Washington game

After missing last game against the Seattle Seahawks, Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is in line to suit up this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Ahead of the game, Sports Illustrated put out its latest QB Power Rankings, and McCarthy is ranked dead last.

Yep, the starting QB for the Vikings is ranked 32nd behind Browns Sheduer Sanders, who has started just two games, Titans Cam Wards, who has one win, and Saints Tyler Shough, who was ranked 32nd in the last rankings.

Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

"McCarthy has been a disaster in his first six starts with the Vikings. The 2024 first-round pick from Michigan has completed only 54.1% of his passes for 5.8 yards per attempt, figures that rank 45th and 43rd, respectively, among quarterbacks with at least one start this season. McCarthy also has six touchdown passes against 10 interceptions, showcasing what a complete debacle the season has been for 4–8 Minnesota," Matt Verderame wrote.

This season, the former Michigan legend has thrown for 929 yards (54.1%), six touchdowns, and a whopping 10 interceptions in six games as the starting QB for Minnesota. The Vikings traded up to 10th in the 2024 NFL Draft to take McCarthy, but things have started as poorly as possible.

Between a meniscus injury, concussions, the Vikings' roster being banged up and the offensive line being a mess -- McCarthy's NFL journey has been bumpy to say the least.

McCarthy's NFL trajectory not on course with former Michigan gunslingers

Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

While Michigan isn't known for producing NFL QBs, the Wolverines have had a few good ones. Obviously, Hall of Famer Tom Brady is known as the GOAT. Brady, a former sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots, didn't have the same college career as McCarthy, but he excelled in the NFL. Winning seven Super Bowls, Brady is what every QB is aiming to be when they enter the league.

But other former Michigan QBs who have done well for themselves is both Brian Griese and Jim Harbaugh.

While Griese had a 12-year NFL career, his first year as a starter was bumpy. In 14 games for the Denver Broncos, Greise threw for 3,032 yards, 14 TDs, and 14 INTs. It was the following year that he put it all together and shined. In 2000, Griese passed for 19 TDs compared to four INTs, playing in 10 games.

As far as Harbaugh, he didn't really come into his own until Year 4 with the Chicago Bears. Interceptions was an issue with Harbaugh in his first three years, but by Year 4, he threw for 2,178 yards, 10 TDs, and six INTs. He would later go on and have a really good four-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts.

It's too early to say McCarthy isn't going to be good

Most young NFL QBs struggle going from college to NFL. In McCarthy's case, he missed his entire rookie season and has played just six NFL games. While he is underperforming, not seeing the defense, and looking panicked at times -- it's all part of the journey.

McCarthy has won wherever he's gone. He won a national title with Michigan and has gone down as one of the best Wolverines of all time. The Vikings need to give him another year, get healthy, and potentially re-tool their offensive line around McCarthy.

Hopefully McCarthy can stay healthy for the rest of the season, continue to learn, and grow, and by 2026 -- he will ascend into the QB Michigan fans saw in Ann Arbor.