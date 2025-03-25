Michigan Recruiting: Breakdown of elite prospects visiting Ann Arbor this week
With Spring practice in full swing and the Spring Game right around the corner (April 19th), head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are using every available minute to look to the future and build on the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.
The 2026 class has been a slow developing one, but there is a ton of time left. Michigan is pursuing some high-level talent this cycle, which usually means a longer recruiting process and later commitment timelines. While working to build the '26 class, Moore and company have an eye on the '27 class as well and brought in some playmakers from that class this week. On3's EJ Holand is reporting that Michigan has seven recruits visiting from March 25-27.
1. Trae Taylor, QB '27
I believe that Trae Taylor is the quarterback of the future, post Underwood-era, in the eyes of OC Chip Lindsey and HC Sherrone Moore. Taylor has shared some very pro Michigan posts to his social media and has been visiting Ann Arbor since he was a young child. He has even professed to the fact that his dad has used Michigan as a shining example of what hard work can accomplish. It almost feels as if Michigan is his dream school, although he has yet to go that far in his own words. Illinois looks to be a tough competitor in this recruitment, but I think Michigan could be in the driver's seat early.
2. Kelvin Obot, OL '26
Michigan is prioritizing the trenches again in the 2026 class. Obot fits that blueprint. He is a composite top 40 recruit that could impact a program for years. Coming in at 6-foot-5 and weighing 265-pounds, he still has some room to add weight to his lengthy frame, and after a solid year in a D1 strength and conditioning program he could grow into a monster. Moore and staff have visited the young man a few times and getting him to come to Ann Arbor is a major win. He does have a 'who's who' list of teams after him and his current chances of coming to Michigan are pegged in the low 10% range. However, it is very early, and the young man does not appear to be leaning towards any school in particular.
3. Jackson Ford, ATH '26
Jackson Ford is one of the most intriguing prospects on this list. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 230-pounds, he is D1 football ready when it comes to size and athletic ability. He can play TE or EDGE and will probably fill out into the 265+ range once he gets to college. With his lankiness and athletic ability he could be a taller stronger version of Josaiah Stewart in Ann Arbor. Saying that out loud sounds scary enough, actually seeing it would be amazing. Ford has no real leaders in his recruitment and Moore and his staff are hoping to make a huge impression over the next few days to sway him towards the maize and blue.
While we might not see any immediate commitments out of this week or last weekend, it is all part of the process. Fans may be getting a bit antsy with the slow development of the '26 class, but Moore and his team are doing everything right within the process. The dominoes will begin falling, and fans should have confidence that Michigan will be in the top 10 or higher when the dust settles for the 2026 recruiting cycle.
