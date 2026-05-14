Michigan on Recruiting Heater as it Lands 4-Star DL Xavier Muhammad over Notre Dame, Others

Michigan landed its second commitment in as many days with more expected to follow. On Wednesday, the Wolverines added Chicago (IL) wide receiver Quentin Burrell, and on Thursday, Michigan added four-star defensive lineman Xavier Muhammed.

Muhammed is from South Houston (TX) and Michigan landed him over the likes of Notre Dame, Miami, and TCU, among others. It's the second big win over the Fighting Irish, as Notre Dame was a finalist for Burrell, too.

Muhammad is ranked as the No. 97 player in the 2027 recruiting class, per the Composite. He is the No. 9 ranked defensive lineman.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Xavier Muhammad has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 275 DL chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame and Miami



He’s ranked as the No. 8 DL in the 2027 Rivals300



“Let’s go bleed blue”https://t.co/O4ZIKSvEzi pic.twitter.com/8zgdfx5gnO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2026

Muhammed made his first trip to Ann Arbor last month and loved his visit. He scheduled an official, too, but opted to commit before his official.

“The college town atmosphere with the student body, the coaching staff, and the interaction with the players really stood out. Also, the resources that are available to help you achieve on and off the field,” Muhammad told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong after his April trip.

Muhammad is the ninth commitment in Michigan's 2027 recruiting class. He is the third defensive lineman, joining edge rushers Recarder Kitchen and Jayce Brewer.

Michigan's strength is at D-line

This spring, Kyle Whittingham has noted that the defensive line is going to be a big strength in 2026. Well, for that to remain the case, Michigan is going to need to recruit at an elite level. Landing players like Kitchen, Brewer, and now Muhammad is the way to do just that.

Defensive tackles coach Larry Black got to work with Muhammad and built a great relationship. The former Vanderbilt coach already knew Muhammad and recruiting to come to Michigan was the icing on the cake.

More to come for Michigan

Burrell and Muhhamed are just the start for Kyle Whittingham and Co. On Saturday, four-star running back Tyson Robinson will announce his commitment, and the Wolverines are trending to land the coveted running back. Coach Tony Alford built a great relationship with the Brandon (MS) prospect and he is at the top of Michigan's board at running back.

Then on May 22, defensive back Tavares Harrington will make his commitment. The Wolverines are also trending to land the Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel prospect, teammate of Quentin Burrell. If it holds true and Michigan lands the four-star player, it will be yet another win for the Wolverines over Notre Dame, which was the perceived leader.

With official visits beginning soon, Michigan is in a good place to land more prospects ahead of the season. In Whittingham's first season as the Wolverines' head coach, it's shaping up for a star-studded 2027 class.