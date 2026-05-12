Michigan Trending to Land Two 4-Star Prospects at Positions of Need in Coming Days

In the coming days, Michigan could have two players committed in the 2027 recruiting class with hopes of both players making an impact in the Big House in the coming seasons.

As things stand now, the Wolverines have seven commitments in the 2027 class. With quarterback Kamden Lopati in the fold, Michigan is going to start looking to add some playmakers in the class with prospects looking to team up with one of the better signal callers in the country.

A big-time WR could be coming to Michigan

It will all start on Wednesday when four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell announces his commitment. He is trending toward the Wolverines.

The Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel prospect will pick between Michigan, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Missouri. He will make his commitment live on Rivals' YouTube channel at 2:15 pm ET.

The 6'3", 200-pound playmaker has been heavily recruited by Michigan since the previous coaching staff. Former wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy wanted Burrell, and with Bellamy in a recruiting role now, the Wolverines have still pushed toward landing him.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Quentin Burrell will announce his Commitment Wednesday, May 13, LIVE on the @Rivals YouTube Channel



He’ll choose between Notre Dame, Michigan, Missouri, and Arizona State



Burrell is one of the top uncommitted WRs in the 2027 classhttps://t.co/gGPgTDg0eM pic.twitter.com/mWPUl9CXPi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 11, 2026

Burrell is the 83rd-ranked prospect in the nation, per the Composite. He is the No. 14 WR and he has had a connection with Michigan for some time. His sister played soccer for the Wolverines and he has been on campus countless times to either see her play or get to know the coaching staff.

He is a big-bodied playmaker and excels in making contested catches. Michigan has made the wide receiver position one of importance with Jason Beck coming in to run the offense and adding a talent like Burrell could go a long way for the Wolverines.

Will Burrell's teammate follow suit?

Days after Burrell makes his commitment, his high school teammate, Tavares Harrington will make his announcement on May 22.

Harrington, the Mount Carmel product, is a 6'3", 175-pound defensive back. He is down to Michigan, Notre Dame, and Alabama.

The Irish were the leaders in the clubhouse, but after Harrington announced his commitment date, it's Michigan that is trending. There have been multiple predictions coming in favor of the Wolverines, including one by Rivals' Vice President of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong. Michigan now has a 90.2% chance of landing Harrington on Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Harrington can play either corner or safety at the next level, and he is ranked as the No. 124 player in the country. After Michigan lost a commitment from four-star Darrell Mattison, Harrington has really emerged and the Wolverines have made a full-court press to land him.