Michigan Lands 2027 4-Star WR Quentin Burrell: What It Means For WR Corps

The Michigan Wolverines added their No. 8 commitment in the 2027 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon after prolific wide receiver Quentin Burrell announced his commitment to the Maize and Blue.

The Wolverines were trending to land the Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel product for some time, and Burrell made it official. Michigan beat out Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Missouri in his commitment.

Michigan added a 6'3", 200-pound playmaker in the fold and it was a big addition. Burrell is the first wide receiver in Kyle Whittingham's 2027 class. He is ranked as the No. 83 player in the 2027 class and the No. 14 wide receiver, per the Composite.

BREAKING: Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel four-star WR Quentin Burrell has committed to Michigan.



"What excites me most is the opportunity to carry on the tradition and excellence of Michigan football, compete on the biggest stage in the Big House, and play in the best conference in… pic.twitter.com/moJMBucbck — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) May 13, 2026

The Wolverines had been targeting Burrell for some time, and Michigan has found success recruiting the depths of Chicago, adding another player to the pipeline. Burrell had visited Michigan several times, having ties to the university. Burrell's sister played soccer for Michigan and Burrell had taken several visits to see the Wolverines.

Burrell had a good relationship with former wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy, and new coach Micah Simon has stepped in and built a good relationship with Burrell. Plus, Bellamy being back in the fold in an off-field role has helped.

What Burrell's commitment means for Michigan's WR corps

After years of recruiting gadget-type wide receivers, Michigan has made a change in direction in how it recruits the position. Starting last season, the Wolverines brought in some taller freshmen with Jaylen Pile, Salesi Moa, and Travis Johnson all standing 6-foot or taller.

Plus, the Wolverines went out and landed a pair of transfers with big-bodied JJ Buchanan coming in, and 6'1" Jaime Ffrench coming into the fold.

Now, the Wolverines are bringing in 6'3" Burrell and it continues to signal the change Michigan has made in recruiting the position. Burrell is a big-bodied playmaker who can make contested catches and win matchups with his height. He might not be the biggest burner in the cycle, but Burrell can hold his own and will be a significant target when he steps onto the field.

Michigan plans on recruiting the quarterback position as well as anyone and with former five-star Bryce Underwood around for at least two more seasons, the Wolverines need to continue to add playmakers for him to throw to.

The Wolverines are still in the market for five-star Dakota Guerrant, and if Michigan can add him, Burrell and Guerrant will be an excellent duo for years to come.