Michigan's Sherrone Moore reveals recruiting pitches he makes to recruits
Michigan football has picked up some major recruiting momentum over the past couple months, with a 2026 class that currently ranks 11th in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. While recruiting success is a combination of many factors that requires the effort of numerous individuals, the head coach is a driving force behind recruiting and sets a vision in terms of the types of players the program want to bring in.
Head coach Sherrone Moore seems to have a clear idea of the type of players he wants to come to Ann Arbor. At Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, Moore completed hours of interviews and answered questions from media members throughout the day. One of those interviews included a sit down with FS1's First Things First. In the interview, Moore addressed a variety of topics, including the program's momentum after beating Ohio State and Alabama to end last season, Bryce Underwood, and more.
Toward the end of the interview, FS1's Chris Broussard asked the head coach about what his message to recruits is when speaking to them about why they should come to Michigan to continue their football careers. Moore came up with a detailed reason, laying out several reasons why Ann Arbor is the place to be.
"There's so many things, there's so many advantages of coming to Michigan," said Moore. "When you come to Michigan, you're obviously going to play on the biggest stage, you're going to play in the best conference in football. I think, obviously, the Big Ten is the best conference in college football. You're going to play against great competition every week. You're going to be on a national stage, you're going to be ( apart of) one of the biggest brands in college football. You're going to have a chance to play in the NFL, but you're going to have a chance to have an elite education. There's not very many universities where you can garner and education like we have at Michigan and play elite football. So, we always tell guys that if you don't like school, if you don't want to get challenged educationally, if you don't want to get a great degree, then Michigan probably isn't the place for you. But, if you want to do that, if you want to have a great alumni base that are going to help you for years and years to come, and you want to play elite football and a chance to go to the NFL, then it's the best of both worlds."
Moore's message seems to be resonating with recruits across the country as the Wolverines look to keep positive momentum on the trail by the time signing day comes around in December.