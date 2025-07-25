Wolverine Digest

5-star Michigan football running back target sets commitment date

The Wolverines will find out soon whether they will be the ones to land the coveted prospect

Seth Berry

Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs with the ball while Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Cedarius Doss (13) defends in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
One of Michigan football's top targets in the 2026 cycle, five-star running back Savion Hiter, is set to announce his decision on where he will continue his football career on Aug. 19.

The coveted Louisa County (VA.) prospect will be deciding between the Wolverines. Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee when he makes his decision in less than a month. Rivals national insiders have pegged Michigan and the Volunteers at the favorite in his recruitment, with Ohio State and Georgia trailing behind those two programs. Hiter, however, has kept tight to the vest during his process this year.

Hiter too an official visit to Ann Arbor in June, which was one of his several visits to campus since April of last year. Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford, who has been recruiting Hiter since Alford was coaching running backs at Ohio State, has established a good relationship with the elite back and has put the Wolverines in a very good position entering Hiter's decision day next month.

Hiter is the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also ranks at the top prospect in the state of Virginia.

