National pundits grade Michigan's hiring of Kyle Whittingham

Michigan tabbed 66-year-old Kyle Whittingham as the Wolverines' newest head football coach on Friday. After a decorated 21 seasons with the Utes, Whittingham is coming to Ann Arbor in hopes of correcting the culture that was slowly breaking under Sherrone Moore.

The future Hall of Fame coach signed a five-year deal with Michigan, is headed to Florida to be with the team, and is starting to get his staff in place.

RELATED: Michigan players Kyle Whittingham must work to retain for 2026

Michigan will play its bowl game on New Year's Eve against Texas, and then the clock to 2026 will begin. Whittingham has to retain some key players and has work to do, but if anyone can get the job done, it's the proven winner.

Here is what some national pundits thought of Michigan's hiring of Whittingham.

Final grade: A



"Sometimes it’s hard to fail upward in finding a coach at a place like the Big House, but that sure looks like what has happened at Michigan. In Whittingham, the Wolverines secured a coach who embraces how the fan base likes to play football, will be able to significantly revamp the culture at Schembechler Hall for the better and will have more resources than he’s ever had to win games. It may not be a 15- or 20-year move for the program, but it’s the perfect one right now."

"....While Whittingham has never recruited at the most elite of the elite levels, he helped the Utes push into the top 25 national level. Even in his final Class of 2026, Whittingham helped land two top 100 recruits. With the monetary backing of Michigan, he should be able to swim in deeper waters.

"Whittingham is already backchanneling with some of the top assistant coaches in college football. Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck and BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill are both targets for Whittingham in Ann Arbor, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Both would be game-changing additions to the Big Ten..."

ESPN (Adam Rittenberg) "Grading 2025 college football head coaching hires"

Grade: B+



"The key question here isn't capability but longevity. How long is Whittingham, 66, really prepared to lead Michigan, a program that desperately needs to stabilize but also has invested for Big Ten titles and CFP appearances? He has remained energetic and could work well into his 70s. Whittingham also has repeatedly talked about retiring at 65 and will be taking over a program in Michigan that doesn't really resemble Utah. The ability to make the CFP and contend for a national title is certainly enticing here. Whittingham's staff and front office hires will be absolutely critical, as the Wolverines will try to prevent an immediate exodus of key players and get the roster in position to contend immediately in 2026."

"Michigan hired a winner — literally and figuratively in Kyle Whittingham, with whom the Wolverines reportedly finalized a five-year deal on Friday.

"Most importantly, he’s a clean name, with no ties to the Jim Harbaugh regime, who can stabilize the program at a moment of great tumult.

"Someone better tell [Ohio State coach] Ryan Day there’s a real ball coach at Michigan now," an SEC assistant coach told me.

"Whittingham brings more than two decades of coaching experience to one of the biggest brands and best-known programs in the sport. After succeeding Urban Meyer — who is widely regarded as one of the best college football coaches of all-time — at Utah, Whittingham put together an impressive 21-year run as the program's head coach...."

Grade: A-



"...Whittingham faced criticism for his handling of injury reports this season in the Big 12. For the most part, Whittingham avoided scandal during two-plus decades with the Utes, and that kind of a well-respected reputation is exactly what the Michigan athletic department needs right now given the temperature around athletic director Warde Manuel.

"Whittingham's age and the circumstances from his departure from Utah will be scrutinized, but those concerns should be secondary for Michigan. Imagine the reaction had the Wolverines hired Kelly, a 64-year-old coach who had head coaching stints at Grand Valley State and Central Michigan. It would have been met with far-more criticism. Whittingham has built a reputation as one of the “good guys” in the sport, and now we get to see it on the biggest stage in the Big Ten."