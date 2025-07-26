LOOK: New Big Ten football stadium in Midwest coming to life
Chicago's brand-new Big Ten stadium is beginning to come together. The New Ryan Field, home of Northwestern football, is making major progress since the old stadium was demolished in June of 2024. The new stadium emphasizes the fan experience for each spectator with sightlines that will be much closer to the field than traditional bowl stadiums.
When Ryan Field opens in 2026, the stadium will only seat 35,000, which will be the Big Ten's smallest venue by capacity. However, the Ryan family, who are major donors to the university and gifted $480 million to NU to catapult the project, told ESPN last November that every seat in the new stadium will be closer than the most expensive seat in the Big House.
"Our worst seat in this stadium is 100 feet closer to the field than the most expensive seat at the Big House," said Pat Ryan Jr., co-CEO of Ryan Sports Development, referring to 107,601-seat Michigan Stadium. "You're building things up and cantilevering them over instead of going out. It's structurally much more challenging from an engineering perspective, but you've got to create better-than-TV sightlines."
The stadium project, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg's report last November, will be the largest in college football history with a price tag of $850 million. The ongoing work is the reason the Wildcats have played, and will continue to play in the 2025 season, most of its home games at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, which is situated on the shores of Lake Michigan and holds just over 12,000 fans.
Wrigley Field has also been a host to some Northwestern home games over the past several years as the Wildcats will host two contests at the famous Cubs stadium this year, including when they welcome Michigan to Chicago on Nov. 15.
As far as the Wolverines are concerned, after 2025, they aren't scheduled to play Northwestern until the year 2028 when they will host the Wildcats again at the Big House. Beyond 2028, future conference schedules are not laid out, but when the Wolverines do get a chance to travel to the new Ryan Field, there will surely be a lot of Maize and Blue in the stadium with fans who will be wanting to check it out for the first time.
