While much of Tuesday's news cycle focused on those not joining the Michigan Wolverines, at least one person has made plans to take their talents to Ann Arbor in the not-too-distant future. According to Rivals recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett, wide receiver Jerrimiah Cross has committed to Michigan.

"Now it's time to make history in Ann Arbor," Cross said in a statement to Rivals. "Go Blue."

Cross, a three-star recruit in the class of 2028, chose the Wolverines over offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Michigan State Spartans, and the Virginia Tech Hokies, among others.

Michigan's future depth at wide receiver

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan wide receiver Travis Johnson (13) runs with the ball against UCLA safety Malik Hartford (12) during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projecting a roster more than a year out presents considerable challenges in the era of the transfer portal, but Michigan could probably use more depth at wide receiver in 2028. Of the team's current wide receivers, only three -- Travis Johnson, Jaylen Pile, and Salesi Moa -- will not have reached draft eligibility prior to that season. And while each of that trio has played this season, the group has combined for just 14 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown.

Cross, listed at 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds, could bolster that depth in 2028 while he develops.

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The strange timing of Jerrimiah Cross' commitment

Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts watches as head coach Bucky McMillan talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The news of Cross' commitment to the Wolverines comes at a particularly strange moment for the program. Earlier on Tuesday, news surfaced that the school would not go forward with Trev Alberts as its next athletic director. Though Alberts had not officially started the job, he accepted the position earlier this month and reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Michigan. Because of that document, he expects to receive a buyout of $17.2 million despite never starting the job.

Alberts has since released a statement about the decision through his attorneys, which read in part:

"Late last night I was shocked and disheartened to learn that the University of Michigan had decided not to move forward with my appointment as its director of Athletics despite having signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding. I had already begun working on behalf of Michigan Athletics and was excited about the opportunities and challenges ahead."

This has bearing on Michigan football, the players in the program, and recruits who might join. Without a long-term AD in place, the future for head coach Kyle Whittingham appears less certain. At the time Alberts agreed to succeed departing AD Warde Manuel, it seemed all but a fait accompli that Whittingham wouldn't return to Ann Arbor for a second season. Now, if he can secure a win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Whittingham might have gained enough political capital to remain in his position.

Cross, of course, didn't know the outcome of The Game before announcing his commitment to Michigan. That doesn't necessarily mean he would reopen his recruitment if the Wolverines fall to the Buckeyes this weekend and Whittingham ultimately loses his job, but the timing raises questions about how Cross and recruits view the program at this juncture.

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