Michigan State legacy defensive lineman says Michigan recruiting visit was 'eye-opening'
Michigan swooped in on rival Michigan State and stole away a legacy offensive lineman in center Kaden Strayhorn in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The 6-2, 300-pound lineman was projected to be a Spartan lean for much of his recruitment, and his dad, Jason Strayhorn, was a former MSU football player in the late '90s. In the end that was not enough to overcome the allure and legacy of the Michigan program, and Kaden became a big piece of one of the best offensive line recruiting classes in the country.
It looks like head coach Sherrone Moore and his team are at it again, positioning themselves to steal away another MSU legacy recruit.
Amari "Huncho" Vickerson is rated as the 170th best recruit in the 2027 class. He stands 6-3 and weighs in at 260-pounds, with some room to grow, and the athletic ability to make an instant impact along the edge of any defensive line. Vickerson's father, Kevin, was an MSU player and also spent time on the football coaching staff a couple of years ago.
However, Michigan has their own ties to the Vickerson family as current DC Wink Martindale coached the elder Vickerson during his time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. MSU does not appear to be the biggest hurdle in this recruitment right now. With Vickerson hailing from the state of Texas, it looks like the Longhorns have the advantage early on in this one.
