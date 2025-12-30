Michigan football will reportedly retain a key assistant coach on offensive side of ball

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham has appeared to have made his first coaching staff decision in his tenure with the Wolverines.

According to a report from Josh Henschke at Maize & Blue Review, Whittingham will retain coach Tony Alford to continue his work with the Michigan running backs.

Alford was brought on by former coach Sherrone Moore ahead of the 2024 season and has spent the past two seasons in Ann Arbor, with Wolverine running backs seeing plenty of success under his guidance.

The ties between Alford and Whittingham are apparent, with Alford's late brother, Aaron, having coached under Whittingham at Utah from 2007-10. Both Whittingham and Alford also coached under Urban Meyer at different stops.

During the 2024 season, Kalel Mullings, a converted linebacker, became a force in the Wolverine backfield on his way to a nearly 1,000-yard season, finishing with 948 yards with 12 rushing scores.

In 2025, Michigan boasted a dominant backfield featuring Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall before both battled injuries as the season wore on.

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs for a touchdown against Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell (14) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haynes finished the campaign with 857 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns before suffering a foot injury in late October that kept him out for the remainder of the season. Marshall ran for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns before a shoulder injury forced him to miss the game against Maryland before being limited against Ohio State. Marshall is expected to play in the team's bowl game on Wednesday against Texas.

Bryson Kuzdzal added 244 yards on the ground with four touchdowns in his expanded role toward the end of the season due to injuries.

In the 2026 recruiting cycle, Alford made a huge splash by landing five-star Savion Hiter, and was also directly responsible for the Wolverines landing Hayes out of the portal from Alabama.

What Whittingham said about Alford

Whittingham joined the team in Orlando, Florida at the Citrus Bowl site over the weekend to get to work right away in meeting with players and attempting to put the program in a successful position in 2026.

While there, Whittingham held his introductory press conference on Sunday and spoke in high regard for Alford and his late brother, Aaron.

"Tony Alford—tremendous football coach," said Whittingham. "I was blessed to have at Utah his brother Aaron Alford before he passed away. Worked for us for several years. So I know the Alford family. Great family, and Tony, I can say I have a ton of respect for him and we'll see how things work out in that direction."

Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford talks to players before a play against Michigan State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images