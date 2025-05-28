Michigan to battle Penn State for elite 4-star corner, decision date announced
The Michigan Wolverines are hoping to receive good news on the recruiting trail in early July. This week, four-star cornerback Dorian Barney announced that he will make his decision on July 5th, deciding between Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech.
The 6-1, 180-pound prospect is rated as the No. 21 overall player from the state of Georgia and the No. 18 overall cornerback in the country for the 2026 class. Although he holds a whopping 50 offers from some of the top programs around the country, Barney has settled on his final four and is almost ready to make a decision.
The Wolverines will host Barney on a visit in Ann Arbor during Victors Weekend on June 20, roughly two weeks before he's set to announce his decision. Barney was also in attendance for Michigan's Spring Game back in April.
Although On3 currently gives the edge to Penn State in this battle, it's never a good idea to underestimate Michigan on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines currently have seven commitments in the 2026 class, and the addition of Barney would provide a huge boost for a class that has been slow to materialize.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football has a loaded visitor list this weekend, including a star Auburn commit
Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood makes history after EA releases cover of College Football 26 video game
WATCH: Yaxel Lendeborg releases commitment video to Michigan basketball
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson