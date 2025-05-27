WATCH: Yaxel Lendeborg releases commitment video to Michigan basketball
It was decision day for UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg. The skilled big man had to choose between staying in the NBA Draft as a late first-round selection -- or second round -- or go to Ann Arbor for his final year of collegiate basketball. On Tuesday, Lendeborg chose the maize and blue.
After reports came out about Lendeborg's decision, he went to his social accounts and officially confirmed the news by releasing a commitment video to Michigan.
It was a slam-dunk pickup for Dusty May and Michigan. Lendeborg was the top-ranked transfer on the board, and for good reason. Last year, at UAB, he posted 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds. Even after a stellar NBA Combine, Lendeborg felt like it was in his best interest to play under May for a season. Getting a nice NIL deal from Michigan, plus having a shot to play for a national championship was too hard to pass up.
He will join North Carolina transfer Elliott Cadeau, Illinois transfer Morez Johnson, and UCLA transfer Aday Mara to give the Wolverines the top-ranked transfer class in the country. Michigan is already a perceived top-10 team for next season, but with the news of Lendeborg coming to Ann Arbor, Michigan will likely get some national title buzz.
