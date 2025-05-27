Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood makes history after EA releases cover of College Football 26 video game
Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood continues his unprecedented path to college football stardom. The top-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class signed with the Wolverines late in the 2025 cycle after de-committing from LSU. He would sign as the highest-ranked player to attend Michigan, that's the only first he's made as a Wolverine.
On Tuesday, EA Sports released the cover for the new and highly anticipated College Football 26 video game and Underwood was seen on the Deluxe Edition of the game, along with numerous players and coaches of other teams. Former legendary Michigan QB Denard Robinson was also seen on the cover. With Underwood's presence on the cover, he is now the first true freshman to ever appear on the cover of the video game.
He isn't the first Wolverine to land on the cover of EA's college football games. Charles Woodson was on the cover of College Football 99, Desmond Howard made the cover of NCAA Football 06, and Denard Robinson was on the last cover of EA's NCAA Football series, which ended in 14. After an 11-year hiatus, Donovan Edwards, Texas' Quinn Ewers, and Colorado's Travis Hunter debuted on the cover of College Football 25 last season.
Fans won't have to wait too long to see Underwood in a Michigan jersey. Video game fans will be able to play as Underwood and their favorite Wolverines on July 10, when the game releases.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
WATCH: Yaxel Lendeborg releases commitment video to Michigan basketball
PFF ranks one Michigan football player among top prospects for 2026 NFL Draft
ESPN predicts TE Colston Loveland to have stellar rookie season with Chicago Bears; beat Tyler Warren
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson