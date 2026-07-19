Michigan to Host 5-Star Chase Lumpkin as Mike Boynton Hunts First Commitment

Since becoming the new head coach at Michigan, Mike Boynton Jr. has done a great job of salvaging the roster, and while he continues to put a new staff in place, he has also put on his recruiting hat.

Boynton Jr. has offered a couple of 2028 prospects in recent days. Michigan State legacy Mateen Cleeves Jr. and five-star Brady Pettigrew were the first prospects to get offers from the new Wolverines' coach.

And now Boynton Jr. and Michigan is set to host a five-star prospect in the 2027 class.

Chase Lumpkins to visit Michigan

According to On3's Joe Tipton, Michigan will host five-star prospect Chase Lumpkin on July 22. The Wolverines offered Lumpkin back in June and Boynton Jr. has led the charge to get Lumpkin on campus for an official visit.

Lumpkin is a 6'4", 180-pound guard. He is listed as a combo guard on 247Sports' site, and a point guard per On3. He is the No. 25 prospect in the 2027 class, rated a five-star, and the No. 5 combo guard on 247Sports.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan!!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ivpK6ctKPE — Chase Lumpkin (@ChaseLumpkin1) June 12, 2026

He is from Powder Springs (GA) McEachern and has taken unofficial visits to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky. As far as official visits go, Lumpkin is slated to take OVs to both USC and Alabama in late August and the middle of September, respectively.

Playing in the EYBL, Lumpkin is averaging nearly 18 points per game and over five assists and rebounds per game. Speaking to Rivals, Lumpkin said he wants to play for a coach and a program who can send him to the next level.

“I really need to go somewhere I can develop the most and get to the next level and become a pro player, where I’ve got belief in the coaching staff and they’ve got belief in me. I just want to get to the next level.”

Scouting report on Lumpkin

Rivals' Jamie Shaw has scouted Lumpkin and he was his breakout player of the weekend when watching him. Shaw noted that Lumpkin can shoot the cover off the ball, knocking down three's at a consistent mark. He is also a good initiator of the offense, having a good passing acumen.

Jet Academy SG Chase Lumpkin just led his squad to victory with 21 points during game one of the @nationalguard Rivalry Showcase ✈️🔥@ChaseLumpkin1 @jetacademyeybl pic.twitter.com/mNPPYfTxKJ — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) April 19, 2026

“Lumpkin was the breakout player of the weekend. The Jet Academy guard did a little bit of everything for his team, initiating offense, finishing plays, and generally creating advantages for his team. He showcased excellent vision on the ball, and he processed quickly and efficiently, whether that was getting the ball to his teammates or making shots on his own accord. Lumpkin got into the paint consistently, and he finished well at the rim," Shaw wrote.

Lumpkin would be a massive addition for the 2027 class

Michigan is still searching for its first commitment in the 2027 cycle, and after landing one of the top classes in the 2026 cycle, Boynton Jr. would love to get the '27 class off and running.

And Lumpkin would be a perfect fit. With the new 5-for-5 rule, point guard Elliot Cadeau could come back for another season, despite this year being his fourth in college. However, Cadeau clearly wants to play in the NBA and if he has another solid year, he will likely be NBA-bound.

Michigan will need a new point guard, and while the transfer portal is always an option, the Wolverines would love to add a five-star talent to run the offense.

Boynton Jr. has proven to be a good recruiter, and time will tell if he can seal the deal with Lumpkin.