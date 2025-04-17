Wolverine Digest

Michigan turning up recruiting efforts for massive Hawaiian offensive lineman

The Wolverines have made multiple visits to the Aloha State in an attempt to win over the elite offensive lineman

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines helmets sit on the field Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Michigan Wolverines helmets sit on the field Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines have made it very apparent that 2026 offensive lineman Malakia Lee is a priority recruit. The coaching staff has made multiple visits across the ocean to see Lee in his home state of Hawaii and when you see how massive this young man is it makes sense. Lee comes in at 6-foot-6, 325-pounds with 36" arms and an astonishing 85" wingspan.

The Hawaii product has received rave reviews from recruiting analysts and is a composite top-150 ranked player. He has a current top six of Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, BYU, Texas and USC, with no predictions or crystal balls at this point.

"From a traits standpoint, offensive linemen don’t come much better looking than Lee. He’s all of 6-6, 325 pounds with verified 36” arms and an 85”+ wingspan. He’s a fluid mover as well and has the feet, balance and frame to project as a tackle and could line up on either side, right or left in college. He plays a little hoops as well and checks off the multi-sport box for us. He uses his length well and has the ability to slide and mirror opposing edge rushers. He has added some physicality in the run game over the last year. He’s putting guys on their backs more but playing with a more aggressive edge to him is an area we think Lee can still improve on. Saying that, he’s an easy high Power 4 prospect and if he hits his ceiling, he will be playing football for a very long time."

National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins

Lee looks to be a slight USC lean at this time, and USC is traditionally very tough to beat for players from Hawaii. The Wolverines are not shying away from the competition here and it looks like they are making Lee know that he is a priority recruit for them. With ongoing dialogue and multiple visits, the Wolverines could very well pry him away from USC and have a cornerstone piece for their offensive line for the next few years.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan basketball falls in way-too-early top 25 after landing massive transfer haul

Michigan Football: RB Kalel Mullings lands top-30 NFL Draft visit; could play with former teammate

Michigan Football: The No. 1 overall pick in Michigan Football's Spring Game is revealed

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Recruiting