Michigan turning up recruiting efforts for massive Hawaiian offensive lineman
The Michigan Wolverines have made it very apparent that 2026 offensive lineman Malakia Lee is a priority recruit. The coaching staff has made multiple visits across the ocean to see Lee in his home state of Hawaii and when you see how massive this young man is it makes sense. Lee comes in at 6-foot-6, 325-pounds with 36" arms and an astonishing 85" wingspan.
The Hawaii product has received rave reviews from recruiting analysts and is a composite top-150 ranked player. He has a current top six of Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, BYU, Texas and USC, with no predictions or crystal balls at this point.
"From a traits standpoint, offensive linemen don’t come much better looking than Lee. He’s all of 6-6, 325 pounds with verified 36” arms and an 85”+ wingspan. He’s a fluid mover as well and has the feet, balance and frame to project as a tackle and could line up on either side, right or left in college. He plays a little hoops as well and checks off the multi-sport box for us. He uses his length well and has the ability to slide and mirror opposing edge rushers. He has added some physicality in the run game over the last year. He’s putting guys on their backs more but playing with a more aggressive edge to him is an area we think Lee can still improve on. Saying that, he’s an easy high Power 4 prospect and if he hits his ceiling, he will be playing football for a very long time."- National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins
Lee looks to be a slight USC lean at this time, and USC is traditionally very tough to beat for players from Hawaii. The Wolverines are not shying away from the competition here and it looks like they are making Lee know that he is a priority recruit for them. With ongoing dialogue and multiple visits, the Wolverines could very well pry him away from USC and have a cornerstone piece for their offensive line for the next few years.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball falls in way-too-early top 25 after landing massive transfer haul
Michigan Football: RB Kalel Mullings lands top-30 NFL Draft visit; could play with former teammate
Michigan Football: The No. 1 overall pick in Michigan Football's Spring Game is revealed
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7